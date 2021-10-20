Named a cryptocurrency that can squeeze bitcoin

Illustrative photo: depositphoto

Literally in a few years, Bitcoin, as the main asset in the cryptocurrency market, may be replaced by another cryptocurrency. It will not only become a protective tool, but the growth of its quotes can bring investors a good profit. What token can become the main one in the cryptocurrency market and how can the residents of Kazakhstan make money on this?

Bold statements

Ethereum may take the palm in the cryptocurrency market from Bitcoin. The co-founder of this cryptocurrency Vitaly Buterin announced ambitious plans. According to his statements, very soon this cryptocurrency will overtake Bitcoin in market capitalization, which today is $ 429 billion (and Bitcoin has more than $ 1 trillion).

According to Buterin’s calculations, Ethereum will be able to replace Bitcoin as a reliable means of preserving capital for investors. According to the co-founder of this crypto project, such prospects became possible after the activation of EIP-1559 during the London hard fork.

The final advantage of Ethereum over Bitcoin will be formed after the transition to protocol 2.0, which will allow Ethereum to switch to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW). This will make the blockchain of this cryptocurrency more convenient for users and will finally get rid of minor network problems.

What do they think in the market?

Investors generally agree with Buterin’s optimistic forecasts. Based on the results of the CoinShares Digital Asset Bi-Monthly Fund Manager Survey, 42% of investors consider Ethereum the cryptocurrency with the best development prospects. At the same time, only 18% of respondents believe in the bright future of bitcoin. At the same time, survey participants believe that today both of these cryptocurrencies occupy a significant place in the market – both Bitcoin and Ethereum are invested by almost 30% of investors.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has a similar opinion. In particular, he stated on the air of CNBC that the Ethereum cryptocurrency is one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies for investment. Ethereum is already worth more than $ 3,500 today. At the same time, the market forecasts that the rate will rise to $ 10,000 and even $ 20,000-40,000 per token. So the prospects for Ethereum are very bright. And even if it does not press Bitcoin, it will in any case remain a very interesting asset for investors.

How to get profit on Ethereum?

To make money on the growth of the Ethereum rate, you need to buy this cryptocurrency. This can be done without having a lot of capital, for example, through the trading platform, Libertex from Forex Club. Libertex provides access to investments in the most profitable financial assets, including stocks, stock indices, currencies, energies and, of course, cryptocurrencies. All you need to do is open and replenish an account with Libertex, select Ethereum in the list of financial assets, and determine the amount and direction of the transaction.

After that, literally in one click, you can buy or sell this cryptocurrency, as well as other investment instruments. This can be done both from a computer and from a mobile phone. Due to the fact that Libertex is available as a web application, as well as in the form of applications for iOS and Android, you can make profitable transactions and manage money literally anywhere you have access to the Internet.

Learn how to invest properly with a free video training course built into Libertex, as well as a free demo account with $ 50,000.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/nurfin/stock/1937635-nazvana-kriptovalyuta-kotoraya-smozhet-potesnit-bitkoin/