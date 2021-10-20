Names six countries from which the third world war could start

https://ria.ru/20211020/voyna-1755395031.html

The British edition of the Daily Express has compiled a list of regions where the third world war may start. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The British edition of the Daily Express has compiled a list of regions where the third world war may start. According to the author of the article, Kaisha Langton, today the world fears a global conflict. First of all, we are talking about a possible confrontation between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program: in the event of an escalation of the situation, Tehran can block the Strait of Hormuz, through which 30 percent of the world’s oil is exported. This threatens a deterioration in Washington’s relations with its allies, as well as a new war in Syria and Yemen. In addition, due to black gold, the long-standing confrontation between Iran and Israel can develop into a full-scale conflict. As the journalist notes, in recent years, relations between the two NATO allies, the United States and Turkey, have also deteriorated. A more serious conflict may stem from divisions over the Kurds, as well as President Erdogan’s ambitious plans. According to Langton, the White House can lead to a war confrontation with the DPRK and China. Pyongyang continues to conduct military exercises and recently accused the American president of “hostile policies.” North Korea has warned that backlash would put the United States in a “very serious situation.” As for China, in addition to the “trade war”, relations with Washington threaten to aggravate due to the growing influence of both countries in the international arena. In addition, Langton suggested that the third world war could begin because of the disputes between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. This dispute has already led to numerous terrorist attacks and unrest within both countries. As a result, the Indian Prime Minister may have no choice but to provoke an escalation of the conflict, and given the interaction with the United States, it is likely to develop into a global one. The author of the article also recalled the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban recently came to power. As a result, according to local residents, “terror and constant shootings began in the country.” The new government “opened a hunt” for those who collaborated with the North Atlantic Alliance or with the previous government, and may affect security in the region, Langton said.

