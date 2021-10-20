NATO Secretary General commented on the suspension of the Russian mission – RT in Russian

Russia’s decision to suspend the mission does not facilitate dialogue, but NATO remains open to contact. This was stated by the secretary general of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance intends to further assess the actions of the Russian side.

Stoltenberg also noted that the alliance supports the idea of ​​creating arms control mechanisms with the participation of Russia and China.

According to him, NATO is convinced of the importance of continuing the dialogue amid growing tensions.

“We continue to advocate a dialogue with Russia within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council,” the RIA Novosti secretary general quotes.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the activities of the military communications mission and the NATO information bureau in Moscow are being suspended. He also said that Russia is suspending the work of the Russian permanent mission to NATO.

This decision was made after the expulsion of eight employees of the Russian mission under the alliance and the reduction of two more positions.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced the absence of relations between Russia and NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed the opinion that NATO should take the first step if the alliance expects to improve relations with Russia.