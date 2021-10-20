New cameras on the roads, a special “Loaf” and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

New cameras on the roads: fines will come from a nearby car On Russian roads, they began to test cameras of a new type, which are mounted in a beam with special signals from police cars. The new device is a hybrid system that combines the functionality of both stationary and mobile complexes for fixing traffic violations. Beam cameras with a circular view called “AvtoUragan-MS” can track almost all types of traffic violations: from driving behind a stop line to driving through dedicated lanes, wrong turns, changing lanes and parking under prohibitory signs.

The plans of the traffic police to replace the tripod cameras with road complexes of a new format in 2019 were announced by the head of the department Mikhail Chernikov in Yekaterinburg. Then he talked about plans to start tests in 2020. In July 2021, Chernikov announced that they plan to launch the innovation by the end of 2021. It is assumed that for the traffic police, cars with such “smart flashing lights” will be effective both when patrolling streets and highways, and when on duty at stationary posts. The camera has its own separate battery, which allows you to keep functioning for up to six hours. Plus, a spare battery is provided. UAZ has released a new version of “Loaf” with air conditioning and power bumpers The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant presented a new version of the SGR van, modified by the specialists of the Elinzh company. A special version of the model designed for Chile received unique equipment that is not yet available in Russia. So, the “Loaf” was equipped with an air conditioner, the unit of which was located on the roof of the car. The system is controlled by a separate remote control located in the passenger compartment to the right of the steering wheel.

Plus, the car was equipped with a power bumper winch and an expeditionary trunk. The technical characteristics of the machine have not been specified. The regular van is powered by a 2.7-liter petrol engine that develops 112 hp. and 198 Nm of torque. The motor works in conjunction with a five-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive with a lowering range. Details of the successor to the oldest Toyota model emerged Toyota is developing the next-generation Crown sedan. This car, produced since 1955, is considered the oldest model of the automaker, which continues to be produced to this day. With the change of generation, the Toyota Crown will transform from a classic sedan into a large four-door coupe, similar in concept to the Audi A7 Sportback and Porsche Panamera, for example. modern Toyota models. The new Toyota Camry and Lexus ES are based on this version of the chassis.