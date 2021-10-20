New generation “heated” sedan Honda Civic Si presented – Autoreview

The new hot hatch Honda Civic Type R has yet to drop camouflage and will debut next year. But the less powerful sedan Civic Si is already ready, which occupies an intermediate position in the hierarchy of modifications. The Si version has been present in the range for 35 years and is tailored for the American market, but in the new generation its concept has not changed: it is still a “student sports car”, although now it is not as affordable as in the past.

As in the previous generation, the Civic Si is equipped with a 1.5 turbo engine. For the new sedan, it was modernized: the VTEC phase change system is now not only at the inlet, but also at the outlet, a single-mass flywheel is installed (26% lighter than the old dual-mass one) and a freer exhaust system. At the same time, the power … became lower. The motor now produces 203 hp. instead of 208 hp, and the peak falls at 6000 rpm against the previous 5700 rpm. But the maximum torque (unchanged 260 Nm) is now achieved at 1800 rpm instead of 2100 rpm.

As before, the Honda Civic Si is offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox (less powerful versions only have a variator). Now she has an electronic superstructure that automatically selects the optimal crankshaft rotation speed when shifting down (like the Type R version): the art of rebounding can be forgotten. The screw limited slip differential is also retained. And the rideable electronics, in addition to the Normal and Sport modes, now have a customizable Individual preset.

Compared to the base Civic, the chassis has been reconfigured. New shock absorbers and thicker stabilizers were installed, the front springs became stiffer by 8%, and the rear springs by 54%, the upper mounts of the front struts were reinforced. Some of the details are borrowed from the Civic Type R hot hatch – for example, the rear independent suspension arms and bushings. The brake discs of the Si version are larger than those of a regular sedan: 312 mm in diameter at the front and 282 mm at the rear. The steering gear is made stiffer, and the torsional rigidity of the entire body has increased by 8% compared to the sedan of the previous generation.

Visually, the Honda Civic Si differs from less powerful versions only in details. For example, it has a different upper grille section (like a hatchback), an enlarged spoiler on the trunk lid, black 18-inch wheels and two exhaust pipes instead of one. Inside, there are other front seats with integrated head restraints, rich red decor and metal pedal pads. The Bose audio system can amplify engine sound through the speakers.

Like the base new generation Civics, the Honda Civic Si sedans will be produced in Canada. Such cars should appear on sale before the end of the year. The previous Civic Si cost from 26 thousand dollars in the USA, but the new one will rise in price.