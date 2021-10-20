New prototype electric Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck equipped with side mirrors

Since Tesla will begin mass production of Cybertruck pickups at a facility in Texas, which has not yet been completed, only in 2023, this unusual vehicle has not yet been pleased with frequent public appearances. But the prototype recently seen on tests demonstrated the presence of side mirrors for the first time. It was previously thought that they would be replaced by cameras.

Strictly speaking, the very idea of ​​replacing mirrors with rear-facing cameras is far from new. Lexus and Audi have even won the right to install them on production vehicles in countries where it is allowed by law. The United States is not yet one of those, and the requirement for the presence of side mirrors, apparently, Tesla does not expect to get around in any way, so the copy of the Cybertruck pickup that flashed on the new video showed the presence of side mirrors.

As noted by Electrek, amateur video filming was made in the central part of California at one of the airports. The electric car made turns, as if rehearsing this type of maneuver. It cannot be ruled out that the steering rear wheels, the possibility of which were mentioned in the production version earlier by Elon Musk, are already available on this instance. From a certain angle on the body of the pickup, you can clearly see the shadow from the side mirrors. This design change clearly indicates that the car is getting closer to the moment of mass production – the first commercial copies should roll off the assembly line in Texas at the end of next year.