New Range Rover: first teasers – Auto Review

The new fifth generation Range Rover will be officially unveiled on the evening of October 26th. In the meantime, Jaguar Land Rover has published a couple of teasers, according to which you can get the first idea of ​​the car. It’s pretty simple: Range Rover will remain itself. Even on the teaser, the characteristic profile, the side glazing, and even the window sill line are 100% recognizable. Except that the door handles will be retractable, like the younger Range Rover models.

There are no official details yet, but some data is still there. The new Range Rover will be the first model on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform for Jaguar Land Rover’s large vehicles, a longitudinal combustion engine and electrification. According to preliminary information, even the basic versions will be “soft” hybrids. A full-fledged rechargeable hybrid will also remain (in the current range it appeared after the modernization of 2017).

The four and six cylinder engines are from the modern Ingenium family. The V8 engine is expected to be supplied by BMW. We are talking about the same unit with a volume of 4.4 liters with bi-turbocharging, which is known from the powerful versions of large BMWs (starting with the fifth series). The proprietary AJ-V8 supercharged motor will soon be discontinued. All the details about the new Range Rover will appear next week, and then the company will open accepting orders for cars.