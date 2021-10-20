New strategy of industrial companies: to become “greener”, more transparent and more responsible – Economy and business

In addition, the ESG strategy is being implemented through the investment programs of the enterprises themselves. In the medium and long term, these investments will pay off. Companies investing in sustainable development are already valued at an average of 10% higher than their less socially responsible competitors, says Deputy CEO, Director for Relations with Mining and Metallurgical Complex IT companies CROC Oleg Terekhov.

At the same time, there are still issues that need to be finalized at the state level – for example, regarding the approval of the “green” taxonomy and the official methodology. In May 2021, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade prepared a draft government decree approving a package of basic documents allowing companies to mark their production as “green”.

Companies increase the chances of investment if they control greenhouse gas emissions, recycle waste, and do not deplete natural resources. In Russia, realizing the trend towards environmental friendliness, a mechanism of “green” investments has been introduced, which encourages companies to work in this direction. Now there are already 15 green issues on the Russian market on the Moscow Exchange.

First of all, this task concerns Russian industrial companies – metallurgical, fuel and energy, processing, hydrocarbon. It is widely believed that ESG is the “bailout of the extractive industry” that leaves the most significant footprint in the area of ​​climate risk.

Enterprises that seek to increase the value of their assets on international exchanges and work with foreign partners include elements of ESG in their corporate strategies, often placing these powers in the hands of a new type of top managers – directors for sustainable development.

A strong reason for companies to develop an ESG agenda is the importance of adhering to the principles of sustainable development in order to attract investment. According to the audit and consulting company EY, 97% of foreign investors take this aspect into account when making investment decisions.

Nevertheless, the situation is gradually changing. About one hundred domestic companies are in the most prestigious ESG ratings (MSCI and Sustainalytics). The state, for its part, is taking initiatives to accelerate the transition of Russian business to sustainable development.

Today ESG is not so much a fashion trend as one of the main principles of work of any company striving to enter the international market. Russia is still at the beginning of the road: more than 80% of companies in the real sector do not yet have a sustainable development strategy, follows from the results of a survey by the Expert RA rating agency conducted in February 2021 among 150 companies.

Gradually, the term ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is taking root in the standards of companies’ activities – a set of principles of socially responsible business conduct. This means that the company cares about the environment (E, Environmental), ethically treats employees, customers and society (S, Social) and adheres to the principles of effective and transparent corporate governance (G, Governance).

In the 21st century, humanity has seriously thought about its impact on global processes, primarily on the environment and social development. In 2000, the UN adopted the Global Compact, an initiative that laid the foundation for the dissemination of ideas of sustainable development among the main players in the world economy.

IT for the environmental agenda

To be sustainable, industrial enterprises need to tune in to move towards ESG. This transformation is possible, among other things, through the introduction of digital technologies – one of the main tools for achieving the strategic goals laid down in the ESG agenda. Digital transformation is indeed a critical driver of sustainable development. It is technologies that ensure the safety of processes, their predictability and efficiency, therefore they are logically embedded in the agenda of responsible business conduct.

In industry, one of the most progressive technologies is the creation of so-called digital twins. This is a kind of virtual prototype of real production assets, for example, machine tools, wells, turbines, transport, electronics, etc. The technology allows you to control technological and production processes, play “what if” scenarios without the risk of breakdown, emergency and environmental damage.

The failure of complex technological equipment is a serious threat to the life and health of employees of enterprises. It is better to predict and prevent such consequences than to eliminate them. Technologies based on the collection and analysis of big data are used to organize predictive analytics systems in enterprises.

Another demanded solution is an eco-monitoring system. Currently, CROC, as one of the leaders in this area, is introducing such a system at a large metallurgical plant. The solution, combining technologies of video analytics, geolocation, as well as collection, storage and analysis of data, allows online modeling of the state of atmospheric air under actual weather conditions and taking into account all possible emission sources. If an excess of permissible concentrations is detected, the specialists of the enterprises promptly organize additional measures to reduce emissions into the atmosphere. Also, eco-monitoring helps to identify the main contributors to air pollution, adjust the strategy of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To control the reduction of CO emissions 2 and other harmful substances, industrial companies use IT solutions based on big data, machine learning, the Internet of things, robotics, etc. for production needs. artificial intelligence.

“Digital” and social development

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the importance of Social in company policy has increased significantly. From the point of view of attracting investments, it is important how employees’ rights, social insurance issues, labor organization, corporate culture in general are respected.

To meet social factors, a variety of IT solutions are needed to improve the level of industrial safety. The main technologies, the interest in which is growing in the light of the new rules for ensuring safety in the workplace (ФЗ-311 dated 07/02/2021), are video analytics and the use of portable devices by employees. For example, thanks to “smart” gadgets (helmets, bracelets), it is possible not only to assess the efficiency of personnel operations, but also to identify each employee in the enterprise, track his movement, stay in potentially dangerous areas, use personal protective equipment, thus preventing accidents and incidents. The use of technology helps to follow the Vision Zero concept of zero injuries, based on the assertion that all accidents at work are preventable.

According to Oleg Terekhov, the field of labor protection and industrial safety is undergoing significant changes today, including through the digitalization of the management system in the field of labor protection and industrial safety. For example, the popularity of virtual induction training for new hires in the LMS is growing in popularity. Such a training process, including a detailed training course and the obligatory passing of exams in a remote format, makes it possible to make the passage of instructions not just a formality, but the personal responsibility of each employee.

The importance of corporate governance

To maintain effective interaction between investors, shareholders and company management, it is important for an enterprise to build a corporate ecosystem, to combine management processes into a single interconnected chain, from the moment of product development to marketing and sales to the end consumer.

First of all, we are talking about organizing a continuous exchange of information between subjects of business processes, which is extremely important for making management decisions. It is important to note that in order to ensure effective management, the reliability and completeness of the data used by the process participants is critical.

A significant obstacle to a quick and seamless transition to a transparent management system and building a sequential chain of processes is a whole “zoo” of corporate information systems (IS) simultaneously operating at enterprises. Often we observe the disunity of IS, which were introduced at industrial enterprises back in the 90s and 00s with the use of different software tools, their incompatibility and the inconsistency of information coming from them.

The task of data consolidation is solved by the introduction of a digital corporate platform at the enterprise, which accumulates information from different information systems and is a single point of access to objective and correct information.

The digital platform brings together process information from all corporate systems operating in the enterprise. As a result of their consolidation, a single information environment is created at the enterprise, containing reliable and objective information. Thus, duplication of data, their loss, distortion when entering or transferring from one system to another is eliminated.

The digital corporate platform can include an unlimited number of add-on modules (information systems) for accounting, HR-, warehouse, logistics and other types of accounting and allows you to exchange information about production processes, financial transactions, procurement of raw materials, sales markets, etc. Based on this information, managers can make adjustments to the activities of the enterprise.

Recently, for example, Norilsk Nickel jointly with CROC launched pilot project to create a data lake for HR and production units. The prototype is designed as a scalable digital platform and in the future will allow storing and analyzing the data of the entire group of companies, obtaining a synergistic effect when enriching with new data from the information systems existing at the enterprise.

A single digital corporate data platform is of particular value for the management of holdings, since the system allows you to combine information coming from branches, remotely monitor the activities of all divisions, ensure transparency of corporate governance and all business processes for investors and shareholders.

To improve the level of enterprise management, both conventional ERP, BPM and MES solutions in the corporate market are used, as well as the latest digital tools that allow you to manage risks and increase the transparency and efficiency of business and production processes. These are systems for managing the reliability of equipment, product quality, robotization of routine operations, they are modules of a digital platform.

The technologies used here vary, but more and more often you can find successfully implemented projects using big data, the industrial Internet of things, digital twins. All these technologies, when applied correctly and complementarily, lead to the achievement of two goals: increasing the transparency of corporate governance and the efficiency of the enterprise.