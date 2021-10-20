Non-working days and other new measures by the authorities to combat COVID. Main :: Society :: RBC

Amid a skyrocketing number of cases and deaths, the government will ask the president for additional restrictions. RBC has collected the main proposals of the authorities

Photo: Edward Kornienko / Reuters



The current restrictions are insufficient in the face of the rapid increase in the incidence of coronavirus, the members of the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Tuesday. Under these conditions, the federal operational headquarters decided to propose to President Vladimir Putin the introduction of additional measures, including non-working days.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova proposed to introduce from October 30 to November 7 non-working days …

… V regions with the most difficult situation mode non-working days may start as early as October 23rd.

Golikova also suggested considering the issue of allowing tolerance to certain facilities (including workplaces) exclusively for those vaccinated and recovered from the coronavirus upon presentation of the QR code… This practice is proposed to be extended to the entire country.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

In addition, Golikova suggested that the regions transfer for a month to self-isolation of unvaccinated and non-coronavirus patients over 60 years of age … According to her, they should be asked to go outside only if absolutely necessary. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, in four weeks of self-isolation, people will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Another suggestion is to ask employers to provide two days off for workers who are vaccinated.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov to prepare new business support measures in a pandemic.







Mishustin called the proposals for restrictions “difficult, but necessary”

New proposals from the federal headquarters will be reported to the president at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

New restrictive measures in Moscow

Happy October 19 about new restrictive measures in Moscow announced the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. He explained them, among other things, by the fact that out of 3 million city dwellers aged 60+, only a little more than a third (1.14 million) were vaccinated. At the same time, it is Muscovites over 60 years old who make up 60% of patients in covid hospitals, and among those who died from the effects of coronavirus, their share reaches 86%.

Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases from October 25 to February 25, 2022 must observe the home regime – at the place of permanent residence or in garden plots. Working citizens have the right to get sick leave.

In accordance with the decision of the mayor's office, those transferred to home mode will not be limited to walks and physical exercise in the fresh air.

From October 25 to February 25, 2022, employers are required to switch to remote mode at least 30% of employees as well as all employees over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases.

as well as all employees over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases. From home mode released those who have been ill with COVID-19 or have been vaccinated in the past six months.

those who have been ill with COVID-19 or have been vaccinated in the past six months. Sobyanin also obliged enterprises and service organizations to provide vaccination not less than 80% of the total number of employees (the first component until December 1, the second – until January 1, 2022).

How the coronavirus epidemic is developing in Russia Dynamics of daily detected new infections and registration of deaths Sources: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, statements by officials Data for Russia i

Morbidity situation

Golikova stated that the level of herd immunity in the country has reached only 45%, which does not significantly affect mortality from the consequences of the coronavirus.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, noted that among the sick, the number of patients in serious condition has increased.

How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Murashko named several regions in which the situation “Tense” … These are Udmurtia, Bashkiria, Tatarstan, Perm Territory, Orenburg, Ivanovo and Tyumen regions.

Earlier about critical situation in the Oryol region said the governor of the region Andrei Klychkov. According to him, the region has run out of free beds for patients with coronavirus:

According to the federal headquarters, 34,073 cases of the disease have been detected in Russia over the past 24 hours (a record figure of 34,325 was recorded last Monday). 1028 people died, which was the highest result since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, Federal and Regional Anti-Virus Headquarters