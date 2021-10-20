Non-working days will be announced in Russia and business will be helped to survive them. Results of the meeting with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to introduce non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. Regions with the most difficult epidemiological situation can introduce them earlier, already from October 23rd.

At a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday, the head of state demanded to support the business, which will lose 4 billion rubles a day on non-working days, and appealed directly to the Russians. He called the refusal of vaccination strange and urged citizens to actively vaccinate: “We have only two ways to go through this period: to get sick and get vaccinated. But it is better to get vaccinated, why wait for the disease and its severe consequences.”

TASS collected the key points that were made at the meeting.

Non-working days and other measures

From October 30 to November 7 in Russia will be non-working with the preservation of wages – Putin will sign the relevant documents on Wednesday. Regional authorities, if necessary, will be able to establish additional non-working days, including starting from October 23.

At the same time, the volume of testing for coronavirus needs to be increased. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova called the “multiple increase in testing” in comparison with the norm – 200 tests per day per 100 thousand inhabitants absolutely justified.

She urged to expand the use of QR codes confirming the fact of vaccination or past illness to visit public places, as well as to tighten anti-epidemic measures on all types of transport and to limit events and catering at night – from 23:00 to 06:00.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister asked the Russians to refrain from traveling to other regions, so as not to aggravate the epidemiological situation. However, she did not mention any restrictions in this area.

Regional requirements and business assistance

At the meeting, Putin put forward a number of demands on the government and regional authorities. The Cabinet of Ministers must monitor the situation with the availability of medicines and medical oxygen on a daily basis.

In addition, the government should provide support to business, which, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, will lose 4 billion rubles a day on non-working days.

In particular, as early as November 15, small and medium-sized enterprises in those suffering from restrictions in industries can begin to pay grants in the amount of one minimum wage per employee. “This will cover about half of the lost revenue in the affected industries,” Belousov said.

Another measure is the resumption of preferential business lending at 3% per annum, which was practiced from March to July this year. The provision of loans will be linked to the retention of the number of employees.

Putin demanded from the regional authorities not to distort the morbidity statistics: “In no case should we underestimate something, embellish the picture.”

The President also suggested that the meeting participants think about how to “make wider use” of the practice of providing two days off after vaccination with the protection of a salary: “It will only be beneficial to sit at home for two days.”

Coronavirus situation