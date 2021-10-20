https://ria.ru/20211020/deti-1755309812.html

NYP: US administration secretly ferries migrant children

NYP: US administration secretly smuggles migrant children – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021

2021-10-20T03: 07

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden is secretly flying migrant minors from Texas to New York, according to the New York Post, citing knowledgeable sources. throughout the region, “the publication says. Sources say charter flights with migrants have been departing from Texas since at least August. According to the New York Post, a week ago, two planes landed at New York, most of the arrivals were children. The publication also noticed a “small proportion” of adult men among the passengers. The migrants were then put on buses in the presence of police officers. It is noted that the arrivals were subsequently seen with relatives in New Jersey or in a special institution in southern New York. According to the newspaper’s analysis, since August 8, about two thousand underage migrants arrived at the airport on 21 flight, with some of these planes arriving at their destination at night or early in the morning. Biden began his tenure as president of the United States by beginning to roll back the initiatives and restrictions on immigration imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump. In anticipation of relief, thousands of migrants went to the United States, the authorities recognized the situation on the southern border as a crisis.

