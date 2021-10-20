Online sales of Tesla electric cars started in Russia :: Autonews

Online sales of American Tesla electric cars have been launched in Russia. The sale of cars is carried out by the service for buying and selling cars online “SberAuto”. Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y are already available to customers by the end of October, the Tesla Model X electric crossover will join them.

You can buy new and used electric cars through SberAuto. The company stressed that the cars have passed all the necessary customs procedures. In addition, Tesla was equipped with the Era-Glonass system and the newest version of software with Russian language support.

“SberAuto users have access to an exclusive stock of cars in stock and at final prices: there is no need to wait for delivery or completion of customs procedures. The car will be delivered to the residents of Moscow on the day of purchase, ”the company explained.

At the moment, customers can purchase a Tesla Model 3 liftback in two trim levels. The rear-wheel drive version of the Standard Range Plus was equipped with an electric unit with a capacity of 296 horsepower. The power reserve of such an electric car is 448 kilometers. A 367-horsepower version of the Long Range with all-wheel drive and a power reserve of 614 kilometers is also offered.

The Tesla Model Y crossover is only available as a Long Range Dual Motor. The four-wheel drive car received two 350 horsepower electric motors. A car can travel 460 kilometers on a single charge. Finally, customers will be able to purchase the Tesla Model X in the Tesla Performance Ludicrous package, with all-wheel drive and a range of 548 km.

Earlier Autonews.ru wrote that Tesla could build its own plant in Russia. The country’s authorities announced that they are ready to cooperate, but for this it is necessary to comply with a number of conditions. Among the main ones are the creation of added value and the localization of technologies that Russia does not have at the moment.

“If Mr. Musk will interact with us in terms of technology exchange and value creation – why not? We are ready for such cooperation, ”explained Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

