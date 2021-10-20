Only two regions of Russia have not yet introduced compulsory vaccination. Map :: Society :: RBK

In 21 regions, most citizens of some categories were obliged to vaccinate until mid-late August, in 18 subjects the terms of vaccination with the second component expired in September. In the fall, with a record rise in incidence, new regions began to introduce compulsory vaccination, and some expanded requirements.

V Altai Territory Mandatory vaccination is now required not only for workers in certain fields, but also for people with chronic diseases, the elderly and members of the volunteer movement.

V Omsk region expanded the list of professions in which vaccination is mandatory: we added couriers, security guards and workers in the industry and construction.

V Bryansk region at least 60% of employees in various fields, officials and workers of public events announced vaccinations on June 28, but the deadlines for vaccination with both the first and second components were longer there than in other regions – until October 1 and November 1, respectively …

V Tver region the first component, 60% of citizens of some categories had to be vaccinated before July 18, the second – before August 18. On October 6, the regional Rospotrebnadzor increased the proportion of people falling under compulsory vaccination to 80%. The first component will now be inoculated until November 6, the second – until December 6.

V St. Petersburg mandatory vaccination was introduced for officials and civil servants; by August 15, 65% of such workers were required to be vaccinated. From October 1, the share of officials, employees of the service sector, transport, and state enterprises vaccinated against coronavirus should be 80%. By October 15, this number of vaccinated should be in all areas.

V Tambov region On October 3, it was decided to completely vaccinate 100% of those subject to compulsory vaccination by the beginning of November. In the summer in the region, at least 60% of workers in some categories were obliged to vaccinate (the first component was required to be received before July 20, the second – before August 15).

V Nizhny Novgorod region from October 7, mandatory vaccination was introduced for industrial workers. At least 60% of workers in some categories were supposed to receive the first component of the vaccine by 25 July, the second by 30 August.

It was decided to reintroduce compulsory vaccination in the fall. Kursk region… Since October 7, the regional Rospotrebnadzor has decided to vaccinate at least 80% of employees in some categories. They should receive the first component by November 1, the second – by December 1. In July, the region was obliged to vaccinate at least 60% of such employees, before August 1 – the first component, before September 1 – the second.

Krasnodar region at the end of June introduced mandatory vaccination for catering workers, trade, tourism, transport and consumer services. It was required to vaccinate at least 60% of employees. They were supposed to receive the first component by 23 July, the second by 23 August. Since October, the list of areas whose workers are subject to compulsory vaccination has been expanded, and the proportion of those who must receive vaccinations has increased to 80%. Now employees of medical organizations, adult students of universities and students of professional educational organizations, border guards, officials, employees of educational organizations must also be vaccinated.

Murmansk region also introduced vaccination of some groups of citizens in the summer. They were to receive the first component by August 12, and the second by September 1. It was required to vaccinate at least 60% of employees. From October 13, at least 80% of officials and civil servants, law enforcement officers, border guards, employees of fishing vessels and fish processing enterprises, employees of the catering, trade, health care, education, social protection and social services, guests of social stations need to be vaccinated.

V Sverdlovsk region from October 25, all officials must be vaccinated. Without vaccination, they will not be allowed to work.

V Leningrad region from November 15, employers must vaccinate 100% of employees in education, health care, social protection, housing and communal services, trade, catering and other areas. Unvaccinated employees who have not been ill in the last six months, and people without a medical outlet will be allowed to work only with a negative PCR test, which must be taken every 72 hours. The requirement applies to officials. In addition, from November 15, in the field of transport, including taxis, only those who have been fully vaccinated, have had a coronavirus or who have a negative PCR test done within 72 hours will be able to work.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on October 20, there are two regions leftthat did not introduce or announce such measures. it Ingushetia and Kalmykia… “We have not yet introduced compulsory vaccination, while this is not in the plans. Now the situation is relatively stable: a week [число новых случаев заболевания] it can go to the minus, a week – to give a slight increase. We haven’t reached the critical level yet, so we restrict ourselves to routine vaccinations. Although we do not exclude such a possibility if the situation becomes critical, ”the press service of the head and government of Ingushetia told RBC.