our universe could have been created in a laboratory by a much more advanced civilization

The biggest mystery in history is what happened before the Big Bang

“The biggest mystery in the history of our universe is what happened before the Big Bang. Where did our universe come from? ” Asks astrophysicist Avi Loeb in his Scientific American article.

Our universe could have been created in a laboratory by a much more advanced technological civilization, the Harvard scientist suggests.

These higher beings, who were rated A on the cosmic scale by the author, “could have developed technology that created a small universe out of nothing. Avi Loeb’s theory could combine the religious idea that the supreme creator is the source of life with the “secular view of quantum gravity.”

He adds that if his theory is correct, it assumes that a universe like ours, home to a more technologically advanced population, is biological. An astrophysicist rates humans at C level on the cosmic scale, “because we cannot recreate the conditions of life on our planet after the death of the Sun” … or even at D level, “because we carelessly destroy the natural habitat of our planet.”

