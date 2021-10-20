“People shouldn’t live like that, at least shoot them.” How a disabled mother and son live in a Tikhvin barrack – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Elena Nikiforova Share this Share this

In November, Elena Nikiforova, a 30-year-old resident of Tikhvin, will celebrate a sad date. It will be two years since she lives with her three preschool sons and her mother in a summer house with two rooms in gardening near the village of Kaivaksa. One of the sons, six-year-old Savva, is disabled. The amenities include an electric stove, an extension bath, a water heater and a toilet outside. Do not connect the washing machine, it knocks out the plugs. They fire wood, and in winter twice a day – the house is not adapted for winter living. They live – they are afraid of the coming winter, thieves, fire and disease.

– We got through last winter somehow. It’s scary: in winter, dachas are robbed, and ours is on the edge, there are no neighbors around. We cook on an electric stove, God forbid what happens to the wiring, we lose our only home. Or the coronavirus. There is nowhere to isolate, the four of me and the children are in a 14-meter room. Pediatricians, on the other hand, work only within the boundaries of their area, they cannot come to us. You have to beg. In general, we sit, pray and get baptized, – Elena told 47news. Consider paradise in a country house. The family is registered in a municipal apartment in house number 27 on Chernyshevskaya Street in Tikhvin, all five are registered there. The building was built in 1968 – a natural barrack for 12 apartments. Cracked outer walls, a rickety porch. Inside is a communal hell: wood floors with cracked paint, damp wallpaper around the clock, cracks in the walls and a solid layer of black mold.

– It is impossible to breathe, in children from this disease on the skin, we went to a dermatologist. The house itself was at first uninhabited. It housed something like a palace of pioneers with workshops for boys. A teacher lived on the second floor in an extension. Then all this was sheathed with hardboard. Inside, between the walls, there are fragments of bricks, and on top there is some kind of white mixture. There is no foundation, it stands on damp ground, there is a cellar in our apartment on the first floor, which is almost collapsing. Regular guests – mice, I somehow even caught one, – said Elena.

These are not all, let’s say, options. – The toilet, as far as I can remember, was on the street. A wooden extension to the house, and in it on the first floor there is a hole in the floor, well, like in villages. But it is impossible to go there – everything in the toilet on the second floor pours down. I still went to school, and the latrine was already in a terrible state. There is no ventilation system, heating, water supply, sewerage and no gas. Of the benefits is only electricity. Column with water 200 meters from the house. We regularly pay for it, for an apartment and for garbage disposal. It turns out 800 rubles with kopecks. We went to bathe in a public bath. When my sons were small, I went to the women’s department. As they began to grow, they stopped letting them in, and in the pandemic the bathhouse was closed altogether. So I washed myself in the basin, washed it, and went to pour it into the cesspool.

Housing for the family was allocated in 1994 by the local timber industry enterprise. For five years, Elena went to study as a geologist at St. Petersburg State University, managed to work at a St. Petersburg boarding school as a teacher, and then got married. Elena did not want to talk about her husband, but 47news found out that he still works in the representative office of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Caucasus. The couple divorced in 2020, and Elena with three sons – Savva, Tikhon and Nikon – returned to their mother in Tikhvin.

At the suggestion of Elena herself, the two-story building on Chernyshevskaya in May 2020 was recognized as emergency. In the same summer, the family had trouble – the eldest of the sons, Savva, was recognized as an invalid. Doctors found that he had mental disorders and developmental delay. Now you need to spend time with him 24/7. Families with such a workload can count on out-of-turn resettlement, but the administration’s help has been mixed. – About a year and a half ago we were offered two rooms in dormitories. But in one case they were on different floors, in the second – in different neighborhoods. The state of these hostels is such that my mother looked and said: “Thank you, I’m better on the street,” Elena Nikiforova told 47news. “Our half of the house is especially deserted. Someone spun a little, added matcapital and moved out.

Officially, according to the interlocutor, they plan to resettle the barracks in 2026–2032. – There is a lot of such junk in the city, unfortunately. But for those whose houses in Tikhvin were recognized as emergency in 2017, they only dig a foundation pit. As they say, lie down and fall asleep, – Elena jokes sadly. – We also offered to join the program for young families. But it only gives a subsidy based on the number of people in the family. Plus, you yourself need to have 60 percent of the cost. And apartments in Tikhvin are now very expensive. Of course, not Ust-Luga, as you wrote, but you can’t even buy a room in a hostel for a capital.

With all the payments to large families, alimony from the ex-husband, the pension of a disabled son and the allowance for caring for him, the family income is about 40 thousand a month. State papers officially recorded that Elena’s property was exactly 0 rubles and 00 kopecks. The family is recognized as poor. – Most of the money goes to food, diapers, medicine. My mother is with me, she is not a pensioner yet, but she does not work either. He sits with his grandchildren, while I go somewhere to hammer the rapids, I can’t take all three with me, – says Elena. – I can’t get a job, I have a disabled person. The youngest is not yet two years old. And how to live and work in the country when the last bus leaves at six in the evening? Because of this, I had to give up trips with my elder for rehabilitation to Tikhvin – in the summer the buses ran often, and now they switched to the winter schedule. The Tikhvin prosecutor’s office carefully looked at the family history. The city court satisfied her claim in January, obliging the district administration to provide the Nikiforovs with comfortable housing. The decision resisted on appeal in Lenoblesud on 5 October.

Head of the Tikhvin District Administration Yuri Naumov reported to 47news that he was aware of the decisions of the courts. The official has a feeling that there will be more such lawsuits. – Last year, on his own head, he recognized 86 houses as emergency. Now lawsuits are flying en masse, the prosecutor’s office chops sticks, and I have a headache. But I cannot give what is not, let them at least shoot me. We cannot buy apartments at the expense of the municipal budget, they are not so rich. You need to either wait until such an apartment is vacated, or the onset of a queue, or move to a mobile fund – to rooms in a hostel, – said the head of the district administration. – Is a disabled child a reason to give housing out of turn? – Yes, at least in turn, at least outside of it. I understand perfectly well that it is impossible to live in such conditions, and people should not live like that. If the opportunity arises, I will immediately give this woman a separate apartment. The district actively participates in the federal program of resettlement of emergency housing. But it is so arranged that in 2017 people were relocated from houses that became emergency in 2012. And it’s not just us, that’s how the whole of Russia lives.

In Tikhvin, according to the head of the administration, a house for 147 apartments is being built. Families whose housing was recognized as hazardous from 2012 to 2018 will move there. Resettlement of Elena Nikiforova’s house is planned for 2025. If, of course, they live. Andrey Karlov, 47news Andrey Karlov,

47news