Peskov answered the question about possible reshuffles in the government

The Kremlin does not inform about personnel reshuffles in advance, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

2021-10-20T08: 03

2021-10-20T08: 03

2021-10-20T08: 56

politics

Dmitry Peskov

Russia

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin does not inform about personnel reshuffles in advance, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. Earlier, some media outlets, citing sources close to the Cabinet of Ministers, had information about the upcoming rotation in the government, which could affect several officials. Government – federal executive a government body accountable to the president and the State Duma. The current one – chaired by Mikhail Mishustin – was formed on January 16-21, 2020, it includes 21 ministries, as well as several federal services, agencies and commissions. The prime minister has ten deputies. The last personnel changes were in November last year. Then the president appointed three new ministers and a deputy prime minister.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

politics, dmitry sands, russia