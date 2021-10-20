Pinterest papers soared by almost 20% on news about the deal with PayPal :: News :: RBC Investments

Photo hosting Pinterest can be transferred to the PayPal payment system. This will allow the payment system to enter a new social commerce market.

Pinterest shares on the New York Stock Exchange soared 18.8% to $ 66 per share as of 18:31 Moscow time. By 19:35 Moscow time, quotations slowed down to 9.32% ($ 60.76).

Shares rose after Bloomberg reported that PayPal is considering a takeover of photo hosting site Pinterest. According to agency sources, the deal could go through at a price of $ 70 per share – more than 25% higher than the closing price of the previous trading day ($ 55.58). PayPal shares at 19:45 Moscow time are reduced by 5.51%, to $ 256.72.

Pinterest is a social network that allows you to add images, collect them in themed collections and share them with other users. The company makes money from advertising, earning money for user clicks and displaying promotional videos to platform visitors.

The Pinterest project went public in April 2019, when it was valued at more than $ 10 billion.Now, based on $ 70 per share, the social network is worth about $ 39 billion.

The Pinterest deal could open up opportunities for PayPal in the social commerce market, which is a subset of e-commerce and involves the use of media and social networks, writes CNBC.

Earlier, Alexey Kornilov, a leading analyst at Otkritie Broker, in his column for RBC Investments, pointed out that the main growth driver for PayPal is the global transition to digital forms of payment and the still high share of cash payments worldwide. The company also intends to develop new online products, in particular, to enable customers to conduct transactions with cryptocurrencies.