Poklonskaya published the first photo in a diplomatic uniform

The first photo of Natalia Poklonskaya in a diplomatic uniform
2021-10-20T11: 19
2021-10-20T11: 19
2021-10-20T11: 20
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Natalia Poklonskaya, appointed Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, posted on Instagram a photo in a diplomatic uniform. In the comments under the post, many wished her good luck in her new position, and some called her “the most beautiful ambassador.” Earlier, Vladimir Putin appointed Poklonskaya ambassador to Cape Verde. Verde. In a commentary for RIA Novosti, she said that she was delighted with the decision and had already completed an internship at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and courses at a diplomatic academy. Prior to that, Poklonskaya was a deputy of the State Duma of the seventh convocation. She was going to participate in the primaries of “United Russia” this year, but in May withdrew her candidacy.
