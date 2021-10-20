Polish minister demanded to start proceedings against Gazprom

https://ria.ru/20211020/gazprom-1755332829.html

WARSAW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Michal Kurtyka demanded that the European Commission investigate whether Gazprom has anything to do with the gas shortage in the European market. According to the Polish PAP agency, he wrote a letter to the Vice-President of the EC Margret Vestager, in which he indicated that “the scale the jump in prices is unprecedented, reaching more than twelvefold year-on-year growth. ” The formal basis for the investigation could be Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which prohibits the abuse of dominant position. Vestager, in turn, is the European Commissioner for Competition. Kurtyka said high energy prices are affecting European industries and citizens, who require an adequate response from Brussels. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. According to the Polish minister, the problem “is related, among other things, to the lower than expected volume of gas supplied from Russia.” He stated that “in recent months, various actions of Gazprom could be observed, which differed from what happened in previous years.” on the Yamal gas pipeline and 55 percent in the Ukrainian system. In October, only about 30 percent of the available capacity on the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline was bought. In addition, these reservations are not long-term, but monthly, “Kurtyka says. Another problem is the current historically low filling level of European gas storage facilities (about 75 percent). The Polish minister noted that the situation differs from country to country, with the storage facilities owned by Gazprom filled at about 26 percent. According to him, the Russian state corporation “keeps gas sales at a low level, fulfilling only long-term contracts, despite the demand for gas in Europe.” this does not need the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “When Nord Stream 2 is launched, it will become another tool for achieving political and commercial goals. Therefore, the only way to mitigate the risks to security of supply and the domestic gas market is to abandon this project and to prevent its launch, “he writes. In the Kremlin, accusations of market manipulation have repeatedly stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources – they in vain hoped for wind power generation. Earlier, Vladimir Putin called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon as complete nonsense and nonsense. cubic meters. This is the second highest indicator for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters). The company has repeatedly pointed to the insufficient gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, this factor linked price records. At the same time, Gazprom stresses that it supplies gas to Europe in full compliance with contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies – due to the existing possibilities.

