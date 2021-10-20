Politico learned about the State Department’s investigation of Biden’s actions in Afghanistan

According to the publication, the Inspector General of the State Department has begun a series of investigations that concern the cessation of the military and diplomatic efforts of the Biden administration in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden

State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw has launched a series of investigations into the termination of diplomatic operations by the Joe Biden administration in Afghanistan. Politico writes about this with reference to sources in the State Department, Congress, as well as documents available to the publication.

According to Politico, the program for issuing special immigrant visas from Afghanistan, as well as the process of resettlement of Afghan refugees, the emergency evacuation of American diplomatic personnel from Kabul, “including the evacuation of US citizens and Afghans,” will undergo checks.

According to the publication, Shaw has already notified Congress of her intentions. In particular, she said that her office is launching “several oversight projects” regarding the cessation of US military and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan.

In turn, the official representative of the Office of the Chief Inspector of the State Department Ryan Holden, in response to a request from Politico, confirmed this information, but noted that “it is incorrect to say that these projects are investigations.” “We have indicated to Congress that these projects will be reviews,” he explained.