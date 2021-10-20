Porsche completed tests of the fastest version of the smallest sports car :: Autonews

Porsche has completed the final tests of the most powerful and fastest modification of its “junior” sports car, the Cayman 718, which will be designated the GT4 RS. The coupe was able to complete the 20.6-kilometer circle on the Nürburgring Northern loop in 7 minutes and 4.511 seconds, which is 23.6 seconds. faster than the standard Cayman 718 GT4.

The car was driven by test driver of the German brand Jörg Bergmeister, who devoted more than 500 hours to testing and tuning the future sports car. The racer likened the agility of a coupe to a kart, but at the same time called the 718 Cayman GT4 RS one of the most manageable cars he had ever driven.

The extreme modification of the GT4 RS will differ from the cars of the 718 Cayman / Boxster family with a significantly lightweight body structure, revised aerodynamic elements with a massive rear wing, reconfigured suspension and steering, as well as reinforced brakes.