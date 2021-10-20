https://ria.ru/20211020/pushkov-1755304689.html

Pushkov sharply responded to Erdogan's words about a "handful" of winners

Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statement of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, expressing doubts about the expediency

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Senator Aleksey Pushkov commented on the statement of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, expressing doubts about the advisability of reforming it. Earlier, the Turkish leader said that the fate of humanity should not be left at the mercy of “a handful” of countries that won the Second World War. According to him, with the current radical change in the world, it is unthinkable that the global security architecture remains the same. “Erdogan is dissatisfied with the UN Security Council: the world is larger than the” handful of countries “that make up it. A handful? These countries represent two billion people,” Pushkov wrote on his Twitter At the same time, he wondered what are the possible criteria for new members of the Security Council. “The reform of the Security Council is fraught with the fact that a bunch of small things will start, which will disorganize the UN and turn the Security Council into a mini-version of the General Assembly,” the senator added.

