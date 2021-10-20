Putin announced non-working days, Deripaska’s response to the FBI. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

Deripaska obscenely commented on searches in the United States

Billionaire and founder of UC Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, on his Telegram channel, commented on the searches of homes in the United States connected with his relatives that took place the day before. He believes that the searches are related to assumptions about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. “I would like to ask: *** [много] Was Putin’s money found yesterday in these abandoned houses? Did you manage to refresh yourself with sour jam from the pantries and a couple of bottles of vodka, *** [украденными] in the best traditions of the Bolshevik Shvonders during a search? ” – wrote Deripaska.

The businessman said that he never ceases to “be surprised at some transcendental stupidity of a part of the American establishment,” which, in his words, “spins a story about the allegedly colossal role of Russians in the US presidential elections in 2016.” Searches in two houses, which are associated with Deripaska, in Washington and New York took place the day before, October 19. The businessman’s spokesman said that they were held on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions.

The FBI leaves the house in New York associated with Deripaska



Taliban delegation arrives in Moscow for the first time since the seizure of power

The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the international community to recognize it as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, said Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki. “Why shouldn’t they officially recognize us? We control the entire territory of Afghanistan, and we have fulfilled all conditions and meet all standards as a government, ”he said.

The day before, on October 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced a meeting with representatives of the Taliban in the capital as part of the “Moscow format” of consultations on Afghanistan, which was created in 2017 to reconcile the then authorities of the country with the Taliban. At the same time, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that representatives of the previous authorities would not take part in the negotiations. Delegations from Iran, Pakistan and India also arrived in Moscow.



