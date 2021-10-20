https://ria.ru/20211020/nerabochiedni-1755418838.html

Non-working days were announced in Russia from October 30 to November 7

Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7 – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Non-working days were announced in Russia from October 30 to November 7

President Vladimir Putin supported Tatyana Golikova’s proposal to declare non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 with salary preservation due to the situation … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T15: 39

2021-10-20T15: 39

2021-10-20T16: 57

spread of coronavirus

USA

Brazil

vladimir putin

andrey belousov

Johns Hopkins University

WHO

health – society

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755403755_0:230:3078:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_f6626bfc40e4ea61f256876fd18accf7.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. President Vladimir Putin supported Tatyana Golikova’s proposal to declare non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 with salary retention due to the situation with COVID-19, while regional leaders have the right to introduce the restriction regime ahead of schedule, without waiting for the set date. If necessary, the weekend can be extended after the seventh, Putin added. In addition, the president supported the initiative to support business, which was made by the first deputy chairman of the government, Andrei Belousov, – a one-time payment of grants in the amount of the minimum wage per employee in the affected industries (mainly small and medium enterprises). The Cabinet of Ministers estimates that this will require 27 billion rubles. In recent days, Russia has been updating its anti-records for the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,028 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 34,073. On the eve, the Moscow authorities introduced new restrictions: unvaccinated elderly people go to work at home for three months, employers are required to transfer at least 30% of unvaccinated employees to remote work. … At least 80% of service workers need to be vaccinated by January 1st, and vaccination remains the most reliable form of protection. As the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko noted, the proportion of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive immunization. In the world, according to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 241 million people have become infected with SARS-CoV-2, almost five million could not be saved … The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and the UK. Russia ranks fifth in this list.

https://ria.ru/20211020/situatsiya-1755399588.html

USA

Brazil

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

“We must take into account the experience of the past” – Putin on business support during the period of restrictive measures On Wednesday, the head of state is holding a meeting with members of the government via videoconference. At the meeting, the First Deputy Prime Minister reported to the President on the measures proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers to support business in a pandemic. 2021-10-20T15: 39 true PT0M52S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755403755_165:200:2629:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b0de580909d28a93ad81e46a20eb38.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, brazil, vladimir putin, andrei belousov, johns hopkins university, who, health – society, mikhail murashko, russia, coronavirus in russia