https://ria.ru/20211020/putin-1755407580.html

Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7

Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7 – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7

Vladimir Putin supported the proposal for non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 due to the pandemic with salary retention. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T15: 03

2021-10-20T15: 03

2021-10-20T15: 23

vladimir putin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755403755_0:230:3078:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_f6626bfc40e4ea61f256876fd18accf7.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin supported the proposal on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 due to the pandemic with salary retention. The heads of regions have the right to introduce the restriction regime ahead of schedule, without waiting for the set date. If necessary, non-working days can be extended after November 7, added head of state. Such measures were previously proposed to the president by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Putin also supported the initiative to support business, which was announced at the meeting by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov – a one-time payment of grants in the amount of the minimum wage per employee in the affected industries (mainly small and medium-sized enterprises). According to the Cabinet of Ministers, 27 billion rubles will be needed. In recent days, Russia has updated its historic highs in the number of deaths and infected with coronavirus. Over the past day, 1,028 died, the number of infected became 34,073 more. Yesterday the Moscow authorities announced new restrictions: unvaccinated elderly people go to self-isolation for three months, employers are required to transfer at least 30% of unvaccinated employees to remote work, until January 1, you need to vaccinate not less than 80% of service workers. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211019/koronavirus-1755196916.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755403755_165:200:2629:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b0de580909d28a93ad81e46a20eb38.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vladimir putin, russia