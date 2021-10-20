Putin said about the threat of an increase in food prices in Russia due to gas prices :: Economy :: RBC

“Therefore, it is necessary not only to analyze what will happen in the near future, but it is necessary to provide a set of measures that would protect the interests of our agricultural producers and restrain the rise in food prices,” Putin said to the government.

He stressed that the measures must be verified and prepared in advance, so that later you do not have to take “alarmist decisions.”

The second block is the widening of budget deficits and interruptions in the supply chains of goods as a result of rising inflation in leading economies. “This is a significant factor, which then <...> negatively affects the overall result. And what worries me, I hope, and the government, are the possible consequences, ”Putin continued.

The third threat is planned aid to households by European governments. “Where it leads? To the fact that people will not reduce consumption volumes, but there will be a further reduction in consumption in industry, primarily in energy-intensive areas, ”the President said, noting that it is certainly necessary to help citizens.

Ultimately, this will affect people as well, because goods will rise in price, the president is sure. “This way of supporting citizens <...> seems to lie on the surface, but in the end we see that these decisions are dictated by the current internal political situation, bearing in mind the pre-election situations in individual European countries,” Putin stressed. He explained that the rise in prices for certain groups of goods due to reduced production will continue along the entire chain and ultimately result in an increase in food prices.

“We are not interested in the endless rise in prices for energy resources, including gas. Not interested. But, nevertheless, what is happening is happening. In addition to our will, “Putin summed up, stressing that to a large extent these processes are man-made.

“For us, too, there may be certain consequences,” the president warned.

In early October, the exchange prices for gas in Europe set a record, breaking the mark of $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters (on October 20, gas was traded at $ 1.1 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters). Back in September, a group of MEPs accused Gazprom of involvement in the rise in gas prices, stating that in this way the company was trying to speed up obtaining permission to launch the Nord Stream-2 pipeline. Gazprom called the accusations absurd. The company said that the rise in prices was due, among other things, to the climate and increased consumption amid the recovery of the economies of European countries after the coronavirus restrictions.