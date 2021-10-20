Putin signed a decree on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 – Moscow 24, 20.10.2021

Photo: kremlin.ru

Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The document was published on the Kremlin website.

These days are declared non-working throughout the country with pay. At the same time, regions with a difficult epidemiological situation may introduce non-working days starting from October 23.

The government will have to determine the mode of operation of federal cultural and health institutions for this period. Authorities and organizations were instructed to determine the number of employees and workers to ensure their functioning on the specified dates.

Also, the government and regional authorities in connection with the establishment of non-working days should provide support to business and social NGOs.

Putin also said that non-working days could be extended beyond November 7. He stressed that decisions on this should be made by the heads of the regions, based on the situation with the incidence of coronavirus.

The proposal to introduce non-working days came from Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. According to her, this will help reverse the negative development of the situation with the coronavirus.

Most Russians supported this idea. Among the population of cities with a population of over one million, the idea of ​​declaring paid non-working days is more supported in Krasnodar (63%), Omsk (62%) and Volgograd (60%). The initiative was least approved in Yekaterinburg (44%), Ufa and Chelyabinsk (43% each). In total, 30% of Russians did not agree with the proposal for non-working days, another 14% found it difficult to answer.