Putin’s decree on non-working days comes into force on the day of publication

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On the establishment of non-working days in the territory of the Russian Federation in October – November 2021"

2021-10-20T17: 28

2021-10-20T17: 28

2021-10-20T17: 53

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree “On the establishment of non-working days in the territory of the Russian Federation in October – November 2021,” published on the Kremlin’s website. The decree says that it comes into force on the day of its official publication.

2021

