https://ria.ru/20211020/soveschanie-1755329606.html
Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast
Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast
Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T14: 31
2021-10-20T14: 31
2021-10-20T14: 33
spread of coronavirus
vladimir putin
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755329035_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_67fd0553c0038e6b3a2c8da9d58d6e4c.jpg
Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
LIVE: Meeting of Vladimir Putin with the Government of the Russian Federation on the situation with the coronavirus
LIVE: Meeting of Vladimir Putin with the Government of the Russian Federation on the situation with the coronavirus
2021-10-20T14: 31
true
PT1S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755329035_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd250bc3d09992a351760538e0e73641.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
vladimir putin, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, video