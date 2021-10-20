https://ria.ru/20211020/soveschanie-1755329606.html

Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast

Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Putin’s meeting with the government on the COVID-19 situation. Broadcast

Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T14: 31

2021-10-20T14: 31

2021-10-20T14: 33

spread of coronavirus

vladimir putin

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755329035_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_67fd0553c0038e6b3a2c8da9d58d6e4c.jpg

Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

LIVE: Meeting of Vladimir Putin with the Government of the Russian Federation on the situation with the coronavirus

LIVE: Meeting of Vladimir Putin with the Government of the Russian Federation on the situation with the coronavirus

2021-10-20T14: 31

true

PT1S