Queen Elizabeth II cancels visit to Northern Ireland on doctor’s recommendation

6 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Her Majesty hosted a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and “reluctantly accepted the doctor’s advice to rest for the next few days,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old queen is vacationing at Windsor Castle but is expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in late October.

The queen is in good spirits, but disappointed that the visit will not take place, the palace said.

The two-day trip was to start on Wednesday.

Her Majesty has attended a number of events in recent days, including the opening of the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, she held two video conferences with the Japanese and EU ambassadors.

The Queen held a virtual audience with New Zealand’s new governor-general on Monday and attended the Ascot horse races over the weekend.

“The Queen reluctantly accepted the doctor’s advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and disappointed that she will not be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she was to host a number of activities today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland. and looks forward to visiting her in the future, “a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Busy schedule and advanced age

Daniela Relph, Royal Correspondent

Buckingham Palace tries not to panic and emphasizes that the queen “reluctantly accepted” the doctors’ advice to rest for several days.

Over the past couple of weeks, her meeting schedule has been so tight that many younger people in her place would have had a difficult time.

I saw her last Tuesday at an event at Westminster Abbey, where she first appeared in public with a cane, taking the shortcut to the abbey.

We were informed that this was done “for her convenience.”

But for her 95 years old, she still looked incredibly good and cheerful.

However, age is taking its toll, and it is clear that the Queen’s meeting schedule will continue to be closely monitored.

The Queen was scheduled to arrive in Hillsborough, County Down on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday to attend a church service in Armagh to mark the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland.

Preparations for the visit were in full swing – service personnel had already arrived in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Union Party, tweeted: “We thank Her Majesty for her good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and hope that she will stay healthy and well-rested. It is always a pleasure to see Her Majesty in Hillsborough, and we look forward to looking forward to the next visit in the near future. “

Church officials in Northern Ireland issued a joint statement in which they said they regret not taking part in the Reconciliation and Hope Service.

The Queen first visited Northern Ireland in 1945, just after the end of World War II, when she was a princess. This week’s trip would be her 26th visit.