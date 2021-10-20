Queen Elizabeth II cancels visit to Northern Ireland on doctor’s recommendation

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Her Majesty hosted a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and “reluctantly accepted the doctor’s advice to rest for the next few days,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old queen is vacationing at Windsor Castle but is expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in late October.

The queen is in good spirits, but disappointed that the visit will not take place, the palace said.

The two-day trip was to start on Wednesday.

