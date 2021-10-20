Review of The Morning Show Season 2 Half (2021) with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

AppleTV + aired five of the ten episodes of the second season of The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Years of harassment on UBA TV are finally exposed, the perpetrators removed, but the story is not over. The author of “Kanobu” Mariam Grigoryan watched the released episodes and tells how the authors managed to find a new topic instead of the exhausted one, and why the second season of “Morning Show” is not weaker than the previous one.

Plot

The first season of The Morning Show – nominated for a Golden Globe (best drama) and an Emmy (in acting categories) – focused entirely on sexual harassment and harassment in the workplace. The series talked about the UBA TV channel, which has hosted the most popular morning show with hosts Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) for 15 years. When Mitch is accused of harassing employees and fired, Alex finds a new co-host – provincial journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). In the finale of the first season, one of the victims of Mitch, the producer of the TV channel Hannah (Gugu Embata-Ro), died: she could not cope with the injury and died from a drug overdose. Alex can not stand it and on the live air of the morning show blames the UBA leadership for the incident. At the beginning of the second season, viewers learn that after that Alex quit her job and went out of town to write an autobiography. Bradley stayed to work on the show with another host. After the scandal, CEO Corey Ellison (Billy Crudup) retained his position and rebuilt the news department. But the TV channel’s ratings continue to fall. To keep them, Corey invites Alex to return to the show. Against this background, a book about the events in UBA is about to come out, the author of which wants to expose Alex and accuse her of supporting Mitch. Meanwhile, an epidemic of a new virus begins in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

pros

Successful topic change

In the first season of The Morning Show, there were several diverse stories with Mitch, from harassment and harassment of female employees to cover-ups by superiors. There were also examples of healthy relationships between colleagues who got hit by a common unhealthy culture, like trainee and weather presenter Janko Flores. The authors of The Morning Show gave voice to very different heroes and heroines, and they told their stories in detail, thanks to which the topic of harassment was exhausted. When creating the second season, the writers do not try to go on the theme of the first: now “The Morning Show” can hardly be called a series about harassment and questions of consent. It is a collection of stories, problems and details of the media world that are rarely covered on TV in such detail. The one major exception is Aaron Sorkin’s News Service, which was the most watched HBO series in 2008; Since then, the success of the show about journalism has not been replicated. The life of the UBA TV channel – like any other media – is constantly like chaos, a jumble of events that strive to get out of control. UBA employees try to greet Alex at the same time; to console the offended Bradley, who has not forgiven her colleague for leaving the program; properly cover the elections and take into account the threat from the pandemic. At the same time, each hero is perceptibly tormented by his own personal trauma. For the first time in her life, Alex feels weak and vulnerable, not knowing what will be written about her in an upcoming book. Bradley cannot prove his worth for the TV channel in any way, feeling that the probationary period is still ongoing, and the audience does not like her. Corey was able to keep his job, but suffers from feelings of guilt towards subordinates and relatives of the deceased Hannah. The authors of the series manage to competently interweave the plot about the fate of UBA with the personal lines of the heroes. And everything that happens in the “Morning Show” has a context, a goal and an exact hit in reality: while colleagues are quarreling, and competitors are cutting off sensations from each other, a nightmare occurs in the country in the form of a possible impeachment of the president, upcoming elections and alarming messages about COVID-19, which everyone strenuously ignores. The new plots are enough to captivate the viewer so as not to regret the abandoned themes of the first season.

Interesting character development

In “Morning Show” there is no bright scenery, extreme situations or interesting lore – this is a series that is completely built on strong heroes. The cast is also important: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Karen Pittman for the second season in a row show very lively, charismatic, almost hypnotizing characters, it is almost impossible to stop closely following their fate. But it is the scriptwriters who take them beyond the usual archetypes. For example, in the new episodes, they did not forget about Mitch – a harasser and buller, in fact, the antagonist of the first season. After a shake-up from the press and revelations from loved ones, he leaves for Italy – to rethink his life and take a break from everyone’s attention. And the authors of The Morning Show do not paint him as an absolute villain, give him the right to his own trauma: he cannot find a job, is afraid to open up to a new woman who is ready to accept him with all the mistakes of the past, shuns any connections at all and constantly tries to understand how he could admit what happened at UBA. The hero has real potential for correction.

They are equally attentive to the main female characters. In the first episode of the second season, Alex is shown as the complete opposite of the image that she created in the first. The diva from central television chops wood, plays with the dog and worries before calling her agent, like for the first time. Throughout the series, more details are added to her, depicting a broken, lost woman – in the fourth and fifth episodes, her back hurts almost all the time. No matter how she strengthens herself and tries to show herself strong, Alex suffers physically and mentally. In some ways, this is surprisingly consonant with the story of Jennifer Aniston herself, a super-successful actress who constantly has to keep her face and fight off stupid questions. The same goes for Bradley, Corey and even some of the minor characters on the show. In the second season of The Morning Show, everyone got interesting storylines that are difficult to reveal without spoilers.

Minus: heroes not taken out of the plot

The Morning Show authors completed the plot of the first season and with it almost completely removed several characters. UBA boss Fred mostly appears as a voice-over, Yanko’s trainee sweetheart Claire left for another job, and so on. But some of the heroes still remained – like Yanko himself, as the fired and later returned producer Chip, as producer Mia. And if in previous episodes they played important roles, then in new episodes they are reduced to functions, for example, to pronounce jokes. Janko was given the role of the scapegoat: he jokes badly on the air and falls victim to the culture of cancellation on Twitter. Colleagues are trying to improve his reputation, although Yanko sincerely does not understand what he did wrong. On the one hand, it is a funny plot that dilutes the main drama. On the other hand, if the writers were asked to choose between several characters that will last until the second season, viewers could choose more interesting candidates. Against the background of strong, interesting plots of other heroes, these seem faded and hastily invented.

Is it worth looking further?