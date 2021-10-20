Rogozin “made a splash” because of dissatisfaction with the work on Vostochny :: Society :: RBC

The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin “made a splash” with Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, General Director of the Center for Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities (TSENKI), because of his dissatisfaction with the progress of construction work at the Vostochny cosmodrome. This was reported by TASS and RIA Novosti, citing sources.

According to a TASS source, on October 19, a meeting was held to assess the activities and performance discipline of TsENKI, at which Rogozin said that the enterprise was not coping with the function of a general contractor for construction work.

According to a RIA Novosti source, at the meeting Rogozin also instructed the Deputy General Director for Capital Construction of Roscosmos Konstantin Matveyev “to pick up a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, to create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months”.

In addition, the head of Roscosmos ordered to move the head offices of the operator of the Russian cosmodrome TsENKI and the Directorate of the Vostochny cosmodrome from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.