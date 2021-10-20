Rosatom was the first in the world to solve an important applied problem using quantum computing

Quantum algorithms are far from solving universal problems, but they can cope with a certain class of computations better than a supercomputer. First of all, these are optimization problems, and Rosatom was constantly solving one of them – finding the optimal distribution of spent nuclear fuel among containers for subsequent safe storage. For the first time in the world, a quantum algorithm helped solve this problem, which distinguished Russian developers.

“The quantum algorithm was developed by the team of the Russian Quantum Center (RCC, part of the National Quantum Laboratory, created on the initiative of Rosatom) and the KuBord project. The problem was chosen according to two criteria: it is relevant for the nuclear industry and corresponds to the class of problems for which a quantum computer can be useful “, – said the representative of the press service of the digital block of “Rosatom”.

The complexity of optimization grows rapidly as the dimension of the problem increases. In relation to the requirements of Rosatom, this is an increase in the number of containers and the number of spent fuel cells. The solution should be economically justified so as not to increase the number of containers beyond the required number, and filling the containers with spent fuel elements should not violate environmental standards. In other words, there is a strict limitation on the maximum thermal power of the spent fuel in the container.

Note that the software package developed by the RCC and “KuBord” allows solving general-purpose optimization problems. But Rosatom was the first to get practical use from it, since the package made it possible to solve a specific applied problem. At the moment, the package is working on test data, which makes it possible to verify the calculation results before the practical implementation of the technology.

This is not the only optimization problem that a quantum algorithm can help solve. There are many tasks of this kind in the nuclear and other industries.