https://ria.ru/20211019/roskosmos-1755302852.html

Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny

Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny

The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor for … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T23: 44

2021-10-19T23: 44

2021-10-19T23: 52

the science

Roscosmos

space – ria science

eastern (cosmodrome)

Russia

Dmitry Rogozin

tsenki

Tsiolkovsky (science city)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156234/24/1562342484_0:144:3076:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_061b0a7d349b4269ed369c6cd0945d4d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor at the Vostochny cosmodrome, and also instructed to transfer the head offices of the operator of the Russian cosmodromes TsENKI and the Directorate of the Vostochny cosmodrome from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti familiar with the situation. “At a meeting held on Tuesday to assess the activities and executive discipline of TsENKI (Center for Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities, operator of civilian spaceports), the head of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) gave a real blow to the general director of the enterprise Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, as the enterprise was not doing well with the function of a general contractor for construction work on Vostochny “, – said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, during the meeting, the personnel and structure of the construction management of TsENKI were considered, with which the general director of Roscosmos was dissatisfied. Konstantin Matveyev, the deputy general director for capital construction of the Roscosmos state corporation, was instructed to introduce direct directive management of TsENKI in the part of the capital construction block, select a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months, the source said. In addition, following the meeting, Rogozin decided to move the head offices of TsENKI and the Vostochny Cosmodrome Directorate from the capital to Tsiolkovsky. Thus, the interlocutor explained, the employees of the enterprises will be in close proximity to construction projects, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure, increase tax collection. deductions to the local budget.

https://ria.ru/20211004/vostochnyy-1752954989.html

https://ria.ru/20210930/roskosmos-1752520354.html

Russia

Tsiolkovsky (science city)

Oriental

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156234/24/1562342484_290 0:3019:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5e1acd663f8b461df264dd7b131bc18.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

roskosmos, space – RIA nauka, Vostochny (cosmodrome), Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, Tsenki, Tsiolkovsky (Naukograd), Vostochny