https://ria.ru/20211019/roskosmos-1755302852.html
Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny
Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny
The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor for … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T23: 44
2021-10-19T23: 44
2021-10-19T23: 52
the science
Roscosmos
space – ria science
eastern (cosmodrome)
Russia
Dmitry Rogozin
tsenki
Tsiolkovsky (science city)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156234/24/1562342484_0:144:3076:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_061b0a7d349b4269ed369c6cd0945d4d.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor at the Vostochny cosmodrome, and also instructed to transfer the head offices of the operator of the Russian cosmodromes TsENKI and the Directorate of the Vostochny cosmodrome from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti familiar with the situation. “At a meeting held on Tuesday to assess the activities and executive discipline of TsENKI (Center for Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities, operator of civilian spaceports), the head of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) gave a real blow to the general director of the enterprise Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, as the enterprise was not doing well with the function of a general contractor for construction work on Vostochny “, – said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, during the meeting, the personnel and structure of the construction management of TsENKI were considered, with which the general director of Roscosmos was dissatisfied. Konstantin Matveyev, the deputy general director for capital construction of the Roscosmos state corporation, was instructed to introduce direct directive management of TsENKI in the part of the capital construction block, select a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months, the source said. In addition, following the meeting, Rogozin decided to move the head offices of TsENKI and the Vostochny Cosmodrome Directorate from the capital to Tsiolkovsky. Thus, the interlocutor explained, the employees of the enterprises will be in close proximity to construction projects, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure, increase tax collection. deductions to the local budget.
https://ria.ru/20211004/vostochnyy-1752954989.html
https://ria.ru/20210930/roskosmos-1752520354.html
Russia
Tsiolkovsky (science city)
Oriental
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156234/24/1562342484_290 0:3019:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5e1acd663f8b461df264dd7b131bc18.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
roskosmos, space – RIA nauka, Vostochny (cosmodrome), Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, Tsenki, Tsiolkovsky (Naukograd), Vostochny
Roscosmos will replace the general contractor for the construction of Vostochny
“At a meeting on Tuesday to assess the activities and performance discipline of TsENKI (Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities, Operator of Civil Space Launches), the head of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) made a real blow to the general director of the enterprise Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, since the enterprise cannot cope with the function of the general contractor for construction work. on Vostochny “, – said the interlocutor of the agency.
October 4, 11:28 AM
In the UK, they said that the persons involved in the case of bribes in Vostochny threatened witnesses
According to him, during the meeting, the personnel and structure of the construction management of TsENKI were considered, with which the general director of Roskosmos was dissatisfied.
Konstantin Matveyev, Deputy General Director for Capital Construction of the Roscosmos State Corporation, was instructed to introduce direct directive management of TsENKI in the part of the capital construction block, select a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months, the source said. …
In addition, following the meeting, Rogozin decided to move the head offices of TsENKI and the Vostochny Cosmodrome Directorate from the capital to Tsiolkovsky.
Thus, the interlocutor explained, employees of enterprises will be in close proximity to construction sites, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure, increase the collection of tax payments to the local budget.
September 30, 04:38 PM
Roscosmos has not completed about half of the tasks under the federal program