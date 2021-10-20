Russia and Belarus will conduct Union Shield exercises in 2023 :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Igor Zarembo / RIA Novosti



Moscow and Minsk have agreed to hold joint exercises “Union Shield” in 2023. This was stated by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the joint board of the military departments of Belarus and Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the head of the department, at the meeting, the ministry approved a specific plan of measures to ensure military security until 2024

“The most ambitious event envisaged by this document will be the Union Shield joint exercise, which we will hold in 2023,” the minister said.

Putin and Lukashenko discussed the results of the Zapad-2021 exercises by phone



In September, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the results of the West-2021 exercise, which took place from September 10 to 15 at 14 training grounds in both countries.

The exercises took place on an area of ​​more than 2 thousand km – from the Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh regions to the Kaliningrad region. As the Belarusian and Russian authorities specified, the maneuvers were needed to check the level of combat readiness of the armies of each of the states and the ability of the military command to ensure the security of the Union State.