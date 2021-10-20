Russia is not included in the rating of the world’s pension systems – Gazeta.Ru

Iceland has the best pension system in the world. The country ranked first in the global retirement index Mercer CFA Institute…

The Netherlands took the second place in the rating, and Denmark closes the top three. At the same time, the slowdown in the growth of wages, low interest rates on deposits and the return on assets create additional pressure on the pension system in a number of countries.

The last three places went to the Philippines, Argentina and Thailand. Moreover, Thailand took the last place in the list of 43 countries. It is noted that in these states the pension system has serious shortcomings that need to be eliminated. Russia is not included in this rating.

Great Britain came in ninth place, while China came in 28th. These two countries showed significant improvement in performance compared to last year. The United States is ranked 19th in the ranking and could improve its performance if it raised the minimum pension.

Formerly Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Anatoly Aksakov statedthat the size of pensions in Russia should be close to the level of wages received.