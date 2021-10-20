https://ria.ru/20211020/afganistan-1755358735.html
Russia urges Taliban to create inclusive government
Russia is calling on the Taliban to form an inclusive government with the participation of all political forces, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
2021-10-20T11: 51
2021-10-20T11: 51
2021-10-20T13: 36
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Russia calls on the Taliban to form an inclusive government with the participation of all political forces, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “The task of achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan is still urgent,” he said at the opening of the third Moscow format meeting on the situation in the country. ten countries of the region and a high-ranking Taliban delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi. Lavrov added. He hopes that the United States is ready to continue working in this direction, as well as that the new US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will support the outcome of the meetings in Moscow. The diplomat said that the central role in settlement should be played by the UN, while Russia plans to Lavrov noted that the expectations placed on the past government of Afghanistan, headed by former President Ashraf Ghani, were not justified in the matter of national reconciliation. Now this responsibility falls on the Taliban, since the change of power in the country is already a fait accompli. He said that before the meeting he had a meeting with a Taliban delegation, at which they discussed in detail the need for a competent social policy and respect for human rights and freedoms. the community to mobilize resources for assistance to Afghanistan, including for preventing a crisis and stopping migration flows, and added that in the near future Moscow will send a party of humanitarian aid to the country. due to the inability of a significant part of the Afghan population to provide themselves with a balanced diet, “the minister emphasized. In August, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of the American contingent, the Taliban * seized power in Afghanistan, this caused a humanitarian, economic and political crisis, refugee streams rushed to neighboring states c. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
The meeting is attended by representatives of ten countries of the region and a high-ranking Taliban delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi.
“We express our regret at the non-participation of our American colleagues this time in the event. We noticed that the United States has been avoiding a meeting within the extended troika of Russia, USA, China, Pakistan for the second time in a row,” Lavrov added.
00:15
Talks on Afghanistan in Moscow format
He hopes that the United States is ready to continue working in this direction, as well as that the new US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, will support the results of the meetings in Moscow. The diplomat said that the UN should play a central role in the settlement, while Russia plans to use its capabilities along the lines of the CSTO and SCO.
Lavrov noted that the expectations placed on the past government of Afghanistan, headed by former President Ashraf Ghani, in the matter of national reconciliation did not come true. Now this responsibility falls on the Taliban, since the change of power in the country is already a fait accompli.
“We note his efforts to stabilize the military-political situation, to improve the activities of the state apparatus,” the minister said.
He said that before the meeting he had a meeting with a Taliban delegation, where they discussed in detail the need for a competent social policy and respect for human rights and freedoms.
The Foreign Minister also called on the world community to mobilize resources to help Afghanistan, including to prevent a crisis and stop migration flows, and added that in the near future Moscow will send a party of humanitarian aid to the country.
“Reports of the deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Afghans are very alarming. Experts do not exclude an aggravation of the humanitarian situation due to the inability of a significant part of the Afghan population to provide themselves with a balanced diet,” the minister stressed.
In August, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of the American contingent, the Taliban * seized power in Afghanistan, which caused a humanitarian, economic and political crisis, and refugee streams rushed to neighboring states.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.