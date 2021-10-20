Russians are ahead of Europeans in the number of trips to the Maldives :: Business :: RBC

The fact that the Russian tourist flow to the Maldives, as well as to the luxury resorts of the Seychelles this year breaks all records, was previously drawn by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR). In the first half of 2021, 124.6 thousand tourists from Russia visited the Maldives – 2.9 times more than in the same period of 2019 (42.9 thousand). At the same time, 2019, in turn, was also a record year in terms of the number of Russians who arrived and beat the indicators of the pre-crisis 2013.

For the Seychelles, the Russian tourist flow this year became a historical record: from January to mid-September, 19.6 thousand Russian tourists visited it, which is more than twice as much as in the same period of 2019 (8.4 thousand). Until now, the annual tourist flow to the Seychelles from Russia has never exceeded 13 thousand people.

The tourist flow to the Maldives is growing for several reasons, explains Igor Blinov, director of development for the network of travel agencies OnlineTur.ru. Firstly, tourists do not have many options for recreation abroad, since many countries still do not accept Russians due to the pandemic. Secondly, the Maldives made it easier for tourists with PCR tests to enter, besides, local hotels gave quite comfortable prices for accommodation, which neutralized the expensive flight due to the limited number of flights.

Russian tourists ensure good hotel occupancy because they arrive in the Maldives on a long vacation (on average 7-14 days), Blinov points out. For comparison: tourists from India, who are much closer to the islands than Russians, and for whom the services of local airlines are available, often arrive for only two to four days, Blinov points out.

What’s happening in other directions

Turkey, the most massive summer outbound destination, received 3.2 million Russians this summer, according to data from the local Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This is 2.3 times less than before the pandemic in the summer of 2019, when 7.5 million Russians visited it. The first part of the summer this year, Turkish resorts were closed to Russians: in April 2021, against the backdrop of a worsening epidemiological situation, Russia limited flights to Turkey, leaving only regular flights between Moscow and Istanbul. Air traffic between the two countries was fully resumed only from June 22.

Visa-free Serbia, where flights resumed back in October 2020, show the fastest rates of restoring tourist flow from Russia. Over the three summer months, the number of Russians who arrived in the country reached 80% of the level that was before the pandemic. In June-August of this year, Serbia, according to its statistical office, was visited by 18.2 thousand Russians – only 18.2% less than in the same months of 2019 (21.7 thousand).

The Russian tourist flow in Cyprus was able to restore more than 60% in the summer: 255 thousand Russians visited there in three summer months – 36.2% less than in the same period of 2019 (348.3 thousand), follows from the materials of the statistical service of Cyprus, registering the arrival of foreign tourists. Air traffic between Russia and Cyprus, interrupted in March 2020 due to the pandemic, resumed on June 28, 2021, and the country’s authorities lifted restrictions on the entry of vaccinated tourists from Russia and tourists with negative PCR tests.

In Bulgaria, with which Russia also resumed flights from June 28, 44.8 thousand Russians visited in the summer – seven times less than in June-August 2019 (321 thousand Russians). Montenegro, with which Russia has not yet resumed direct flights, but which has lifted restrictions on the entry of Russians, received 2.7 thousand Russian tourists this summer, which is almost six times less than in the last summer before the pandemic.

Despite the absence of direct flights and the restriction on the entry of tourists from Russia, this summer, Russian trips to Spain were recorded. In June-August, according to local statistics, 45.6 thousand Russian citizens visited this country. For comparison: in June-August 2020, Russians did not cross the border, and in the summer of 2019 there were 524.5 thousand people. Regular flights between Russia and Spain resumed only on September 21, but this country has not yet received tourists. However, our compatriots could get to Spain through other European countries – Greece or Hungary, which opened entry for tourists from Russia.

Germany and Russia resumed direct flights on April 1, but the number of Russians who stayed in German hotels and other collective accommodation facilities in June-July amounted to only 12.7 thousand people, which is more than ten times less than in those the same months of 2019 (132.8 thousand). At the end of June, Germany began accepting travelers from countries outside the EU who were vaccinated with one of the drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency, but Russian vaccines are not included in their list.