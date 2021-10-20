Sberbank expects 70 rubles per dollar this week

Forex Guru: German Oskarovich, put one programmer and a neural network, they will replace the entire department) costs can be cut at times.

CB_: Forex Guru (15:15), Shulgin banned him)

Forex Guru: CB_ (15:18),))

Forex Guru: Box driver

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FCD6PxdWQAAEOjo?format=jpg&name=small

endm: gamno stat on amers out)

Lion fat: Return Kolya.

There is no one to talk to …

Forex Guru: Rosstat plans to start taking into account citizens’ incomes received free of charge crutches, hearing aids and eye prostheses, as a result of which the incomes of Russians will rise sharply and poverty will finally be overcome. By the way, you can start taking into account the deadwood collected by citizens.

Lion fat: Freedom to Alexey Anatolych Navalnam!

He will save us!

))

Forex Guru: Lion Fat (16:16), so write to him on the soap, exchange, call on the phone, x *** here will expire with ostentatious suffering.)

Cfnc: Lion Fat (16:16), go talk to the boars … Black Tuesday and Friday specialist

Lion fat: and from Rosstat as well.

yy))

And we will live immediately!

yyy)))

Lion fat: Cfnc (16:24), Forex Guru (16:24), Hello friends.

What’s the news?

))

Lion fat: You are so different!

And they are the same!

yyy)))

Jannbel: Lion Fat (16:24), yeah.

Jannbel: endm (16:07),?

Forex Guru: ostentatious suffering, as disgusting as ostentatious sympathy.

Lion fat: Jannbel (16:26), The whole problem is that Rosstat incorrectly considers poverty, Wan.

Navalny would be released and he would quickly put things in order in this department!

)))

Jannbel: Lion Fat (16:28), okay

Forex Guru: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOFX0jZmhRQ

Lion fat: Jannbel (16:30), One head of this very Rosstat was sitting with me, Vanya.

Gaidarovets.

I sincerely believed that the well-being of the authorities depended on Rosstat.

And he complained that he was not appreciated.

If only he would draw such numbers that everyone would be happy.

We had interesting ideological disputes.

As a result, before my release, he borrowed 10 thousand dollars from me.

I didn’t give it away …

yy))

kergiz: lilit .. bought s500 for now without a goal ..

Lion fat: Kergiz (16:58), Why without a goal?

The goal is just there.

And quite noble.

Earn dough.

yy))

Lion fat: He was especially enraged when I beat him at chess.

It was something!

Because this, as it were, indirectly confirmed my correctness in other matters.

yyy)))

For, in a discussion, a loser almost never admits that he is a loser, while in chess there are no options.

Even a story about racing dogs won’t help!

yyy)))

kergiz: Lion Fat (17:02), for example, until 46.20 … well, and there is even higher ..

Lion fat: kergiz (17:08), If today they close the day in positive territory, it is quite possible.

Lion fat: I would even say that it will not be enough.

There, and 4700 can be easily drawn.

And even 5000.

Because if you pass it, it will be much more powerful than 4620.

Sea: Bitka ETF launched on Nyuska today.

(this is ETF futures, not live spot)

kergiz: Lion Fat (17:12), Lion Fat (17:10), I agree, everything can be .. We are waiting))

Forex Guru: It rustled through the ranks of amateurs: – The grandmaster played e2 – e4 …

Avatar: in the next column, the article is shorter .. what I’m talking about here sobsno) information trash on which the development of the entire foreign policy towards Russia will soon depend) the USA and Europe are again friends against Russia and China .. in the minds of Europeans and British they formed the image of bad Russians who arranged an energy crisis for the whole world and are blackmailing with prices) will soon sign sanctions against our national debt and against “individuals” .. and we will introduce a lockdown and retaliatory sanctions) simultaneously in the weather forecasts “suddenly” – the winter will be warm, the wind blew out and the energy is green gone ..) we expect sanctions from Europe in connection with Russia’s attempts to gain advantages in difficult times for ordinary Europeans) our economy has already grown .. has grown, recovered and there will be a type of recession in the future .. only huge Central Bank rates and a cycle of monetary policy tightening will become positive. . in the conditions of a slowing economy and galloping inflation) in general we are waiting ..)

Big papa: Forex Guru (17:15), Evgeny Kasparov 🙂

Avatar: Sea (17:13), few people think about how the legalization and raising the status of bitcoin is not so that its institutions and funds can buy … but so that they can shortcut it together and powerfully at the right time)

kergiz: crypto winter awaits in February .. then mono and have a little drink but for now the trend)) ..

Forex Guru: Avatar (17:16), what have you done in light of this information? what position did you open?)

Avatar: Forex Guru (17:18), do you want to repeat transactions after me?) This is a paid option))

Forex Guru: Avatar (17:18), shorting means borrowing from a broker, with all that it implies, such as margin collateral, interest rate for holding margin positions, swap.

to sell something unnecessary, you must first buy something unnecessary)

Forex Guru: Avatar (17:20), I can repeat it once again, if you do not understand – I want to understand what you did in the light of the information received and voiced,

Forex Guru: Big Papa (17:17), Smyslov)

Cfnc: Lion Fat (16:54), in Bulgaria you can buy organic food for $ 10,000, probably?)

Lion fat: Cfnc (17:27), Don’t worry so much, grandpa.

It is not useful for you.

))

Cfnc: Lion Fat (17:02), you are a prick, for the last black Friday and Tuesday, if I traded, kanesh, I would drain all my savings)

Better sit quietly, credit class)

Lion fat: Cfnc (17:31), Don’t worry so much, grandpa.

It is not useful for you.

))

Sea: The US Department of Commerce is already considering applications from local chemical producers to change the status of the Russian Federation Economy, from “Market” to “Non-market” (We have had a market since 2002), this status is still absent in 9 countries of the former republics of the USSR, as well as, for example, in China, Vietnam, etc.

There, the United States includes increased duties on goods exported by them, which immediately dramatically increases competition with other local (American) manufacturers of similar goods.

Cfnc: Lion Fat (17:31), your mental abilities, a little short, will be enough only for Aksanna)

Lion fat: Cfnc (17:33), Don’t worry so much, grandpa.

It is not useful for you.

))

Cfnc: Lion Fat (17:33), 8 years spent in the society of men who had you as a woman, kanesh … Not in vain) any man you consider to be an elder now, yes, a banker “Without a bank” aka “Black Tuesday” ?)

Lion fat: Cfnc (17:37), Don’t worry so much, grandpa.

It is not useful for you.

))

Avatar: Forex Guru (17:21), in order for a large hedge fund to short-cut something, it needs this shtoto to be on the list of allowed and available instruments) for large funds, as a rule, a limit on the investment rating is imposed in order to control risks) and when Beethoven will receive the desired status and rating, then it will be shortened and not baited)

zowik: the patient knocks down the degrees ..

Lion fat: zowik (17:47), Where are you going hikot, wretch?

zowik: yes, he had a tremor after the injection .. tied him to the bed so that he would not twitch too much)

Sea: zowik (17:55), how hard are you with him.

zowik: yes it will pass .. certified by the Ministry of Health!)

Sea: Before Derepaska, again before … we got there, the FBI is conducting searches.

Cfnc: https://m.ru.investing.com/rates-bonds/us-10-year-bond-yield

Avatar: The recent surge in US Treasury yields is likely exaggerated, says Morgan Stanley’s Michael Kushma.

Cfnc: Avatar (18:32), – Cfnc (18:31),

Yes quietly?)

Cfnc: Recent, began to be?))

Cfnc: Avatar (17:39), bravo)

Avatar: Cfnc (18:34), temporary and exaggerated)

Forex Guru: ..therefore I opened a long position on 10 year bonds from 1 …. with a stop at .1 … – added Michael Kushma.

.. but no, he didn’t add, and didn’t open, so, pissed, for the sake of a salary) like sber sib

Forex Guru: Sea (18:25), are you worried?)

Cfnc: Avatar (18:35), are you looking at the chart yourself?)

Avatar: Cfnc (18:47), of course) I see a temporary surge in US inflation and a temporary surge in bond yields, which is exaggerated by the way) there is no reason to expect any urgent action from the Fed – this is not required) everything will resolve itself like Grit Powell) and Blackrock does not expect sho rate to be raised before 2023)

Avatar: The US Treasury is ready to work with Congress to “hold Gazprom” accountable for activities that violate US sanctions. This was announced on Tuesday at a hearing in the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs of the US Senate Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo.

CB_: Lion Fat (17:08), the further, the less it is believed, Evgeniy, that you can beat someone in chess

Sea: Forex Guru (18:40), nope) but Rusal left well. -6 +% was

endm: Lion Fat (16:54), for what purpose did you lend?

endm: Jannbel (16:26), at the bottom of the page;)

Forex Guru: CB_ (19:08), taa .. I suppose he messed up the checkers with the chess, like a bender)

Forex Guru: endm (19:16), probably for the purpose of usury, that’s why he was thrown, by all accounts))

CB_: Forex Guru (19:17), we dreamed about it. go know)

Lion fat: endm (19:16), Asked.

Lion fat: endm (19:16), He went out of the gates of the colony, so I never saw him again.

I didn’t call him.

He, of course, does the same to me.

))

Lion fat: Chota does not seem at all that they will close the day in red.

))

CB_: Lion Fat (19:35), but it looks like you screwed up the next game of chess to “morons”

Shtirlic: Well, apologists for wave theories, indicators and divergences … is the global fall of America canceled?

Lion fat: Delayed.

))

Sea: What a landmark cartoon, Oksana and Ufo will like it, it came out many years ago, and La Palma is already there)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id6nCa_OTEM&t=416s

Sea: Lion Fat (19:32), Irrevocable financial aid)

Cfnc: Avatar (18:50), the stump is clear, it will dissolve … Like the same stewardess from the anecdote

Sea: Shtirlic (19:47) America will fall after many others.

Lion fat: Sea (19:52), I, Sereg, have one drawback.

It seems to me that people know the word “Honor”.

😉

Lion fat: But now it’s less and less.

))

Lion fat: God will judge him.

http://www.moscow-tombs.ru/2018/yurkov_ya.JPG

Lion fat: This ten does not float me at all.

Only sometimes I ask myself, was it possible to expect something different from this audience?

))

CB_: let’s applaud or something ..)

CB_: and this … hats off byrra)

Cfnc: CB_ (20:13), what if I have a cap?

Cfnc: He has one flaw) and this flaw is his mind)

Cfnc: Applauding, applauding … Finished applauding ©

CB_: Cfnc (20:17), you sipi short

Cfnc: CB_ (20:19) Black Tuesday Scholl? Again?

Cfnc: And his shoes, and his sidekick took the top ten, and a class on credit … Then songs about the Bulgarian mortgage will begin

Lion fat: Cfnc (20:23), Don’t worry so much, grandpa.

It is not useful for you.

))

Lion fat: Communication with people like you, grandpa, has a beneficial effect on me.

It helps to eradicate my shortcoming, which I mentioned.

))

Cfnc: Nervous) but so far only Tuesday

Lion fat: Cfnc (20:47) Who?

Lion fat: Cfnc (20:47), Grandpa, are you aware that Sobyanen put you on self-isolation until spring?

Now you will hang out all day in the song and entertain?

yy))

CB_: influenced beneficially on his head)

novenky2020: So what do we have here? I see the clouds are gathering a little.

novenky2020: Not much yet, but they are getting thicker.

novenky2020: Now I don’t really understand what the Central Bank will do?