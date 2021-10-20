https://ria.ru/20210625/johansson-1738443587.html

Scarlett Johansson to star in Disney movie based on attraction

Scarlett Johansson will star in the Disney movie based on the attraction – Russia news today

Scarlett Johansson to star in Disney movie based on attraction

Two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in the film based on the popular Disneyland attraction under RIA Novosti, 06/25/2021

2021-06-25T04: 29

2021-06-25T04: 29

2021-06-25T04: 29

culture

the walt disney company

Scarlett Johansson

culture News

movies and TV series

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/19/1571936188_0:26:3027:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9efa6aafd0af9973c471b38274ed95.jpg

MOSCOW, June 25 – RIA Novosti. Two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in a film based on Disneyland’s hit “Tower of terror”, Collider reported. Josh Cooley, best known for his animated films Toy Story 4 (2019) and Puzzle (2015), will write the script. The director has not yet been chosen. Plot details are kept under wraps, as are other details such as the cast and release date. The Tower of Horror attraction, based on Rod Serling’s classic television anthology series The Twilight Zone, was opened in 1994 in California (USA), and a few years later in other countries. In the attraction, guests are invited to visit the Hollywood Tower Hotel, where in the 1930s five people died under mysterious circumstances due to a collapsed elevator, and to relive the events of that fateful night. “The Tower of Horror” was so popular with thrill-seekers that it almost immediately became one of the most popular attractions in Disneyland, and in 1997 a film was shot based on it with Steven Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. This isn’t the first time Disney has made a feature-length movie inspired by an amusement park. For example, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the adventure film Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were created on the basis of the attractions.

https://ria.ru/20210619/otzyvy-1737537267.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/19/1571936188_70-0:2799:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4b257a8675baf969d64d5c23dea74796.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

the walt disney company, scarlett johansson, culture news, movies and TV series