https://ria.ru/20211020/mamonty-1755451544.html

Scientists have established the cause of the disappearance of mammoths in Siberia

Scientists have established the cause of the disappearance of mammoths in Siberia – Russia news today

Scientists have established the cause of the disappearance of mammoths in Siberia

The results of an extensive study based on the study of soil DNA showed that the cause of the extinction of woolly mammoths in Siberia was not people, but … RIA Novosti, 20.10.

2021-10-20T18: 00

2021-10-20T18: 00

2021-10-20T18: 33

the science

earth – ria science

mammoths

biology

genetics

paleontology

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755439899_0-0:3276:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_52cba7b2f3935e75cd05914313f2299b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An extensive study based on soil DNA showed that climate change was not the cause of the extinction of woolly mammoths in Siberia. The article was published in the journal Nature. The animal and its ancestors lived on Earth for more than five million years, having experienced more than one ice age during this time. For several thousand years, they lived next to the first people who hunted them, used their meat for food, and built dwellings from bones and tusks, made harpoons, arrowheads and works of art. Even the oldest known musical instrument, the 30,000-year-old flute, is made of mammoth bone. Therefore, one hypothesis of the extinction of mammoths suggests that they were exterminated by humans. The results of a project implemented by scientists from ten countries, led by Eske Villerslev, professor at the College of St. John of Cambridge University and director of the Center for Geogenetics of the Lundbeck Foundation at the University of Copenhagen, prove that this is not the case. For twenty years, the authors collected soil samples in the Arctic, in places where the remains of mammoths were found, and painstakingly extracted DNA from them for analysis of plant and animal remains, including urine, feces and skin cells. The use of advanced sequencing technologies allowed them to recreate the habitat of extinct animals from these samples. “Scientists have been arguing for a hundred years about why mammoths became extinct. hunted them, did not live long, “- quoted in a press release from the College of St. John the words of Professor Willerslev. Researchers have proven that the problem was not so much climate change, but its speed. Huge animals could not adapt quickly enough when the landscape changed dramatically as the warming, forests and swamps took the place of pastures, and food began to be scarce. The authors combined detailed maps based on the analysis of eDNA with a map of the distribution of populations of woolly mammoths and showed that over time, the size of animals and their genetic diversity decreased, which made survival even more difficult. “When the climate became more humid and the glaciers began to melt, this led to the formation of lakes, rivers and marshes. The ecosystem changed, the biomass of vegetation decreased, and it could no longer to support mammoth herds.We showed that climate change, especially precipitation, directly affects the change of vegetation. Judging by our models, humans did not affect them at all. Moreover, there were many animals around which were easier to hunt than the giant woolly mammoth, “explains Willerslev. As part of the project, scientists have sequenced the DNA of 1500 a rctic plants of the Pleistocene epoch and proved that the “mammoth” tundra steppe was a unique ecosystem, unlike anything that exists today. The study covers 50 thousand years of evolutionary history of this ecosystem and shows how its change caused the disappearance of not only the woolly mammoth, but the entire megafauna of the region.

https://ria.ru/20210929/dinozavry-1752290757.html

https://ria.ru/20200210/1564483536.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755439899_127 0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d133d7318fa3e891be861c5d656be0de.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

earth – ria science, mammoths, biology, genetics, paleontology