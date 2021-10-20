Scientists have found out the immunity from which vaccines was the most persistent – Gazeta.Ru

For eight months, the titer of antibodies from mRNA vaccines drops dozens of times, and from vector vaccines it practically does not decrease, American researchers found out with the participation of specialists from Harvard and Cambridge Universities. This is reported by the edition Naked Science citing work published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Scientists examined 61 people who received mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and a vector from Johnson & Johnson. A month after vaccination, the titers of antibodies to coronavirus after the administration of mRNA vaccines were several times higher than after the administration of the vector one. Eight months later, the antibody titers of those who received the vector vaccine remained at almost the same level. But in those vaccinated with vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, they fell so much that they turned out to be lower than in those vaccinated with vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. Thus, in the long term, the effect of the vector vaccine was the most persistent and stable.

The Russian Sputnik-Light vector vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V) uses the same adenoviral vectors as in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but in larger quantities. Earlier research has shown that it provides better protection against coronavirus than its American counterpart.