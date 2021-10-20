Scientists Named Foods That Reduce Stroke Risk By 80% | News | News

Scientists have named a menu that can reduce the risk of various consequences after cardiovascular disease by 80%. This was reported on October 18 by the Express edition.

Experts have determined that by following a certain diet, which involves the rejection of a number of foods, a person can protect himself to some extent from a stroke.

For example, according to the European Prospective Research on Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), a stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked, which prevents oxygen from reaching the brain tissue. The scientists added that diets high in saturated fat and trans fats are associated with the condition.

Experts have advised against overusing salt because of its ability to raise blood pressure.

They also drew attention to the benefits of fruits, vegetables, fiber, milk, cheese, or yogurt. According to experts, their frequent use is associated with a lower risk of ischemic stroke, but not hemorrhagic stroke.

Earlier, on October 2, Sergei Ivanov, a cardiologist at the capital’s hospital for war veterans No. 2, said that a large number of semi-finished products in the diet can provoke hypertension. He advised adding complete protein to your diet – meat, fish and vegetables.