Scientists warn of impending disaster worse than COVID-19 pandemic

2021-10-20T17: 26

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Health professionals from around the world have signed a petition to leaders from countries to attend the Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Phys.org, the scientists called the rise in temperature on Earth as the most serious challenge to human health. In their opinion, the negative effect of the climate crisis will be much worse than the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In hospitals and communities around the world, doctors are already confronting these changes, they said. Air pollution from fossil fuels is killing more than seven million people every year. Deterioration of natural conditions on Earth provokes an increase in morbidity due to poor quality food, water and air. Extreme weather events – storms, floods and heat waves – are destroying the lives of millions of people, the authors of the petition recalled. This year alone, China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, Belgium and many other states have experienced major cataclysms that have damaged the population, according to the article. According to doctors, human health should become a central topic at the COP26 summit, where will discuss climate change mitigation. They specified that the temperature on Earth will rise by 2.7-3.1 degrees Celsius this century. The Paris climate agreement set a standard of 1.5 degrees, its overcoming will cause great damage to people’s lives, the appeal emphasizes. Doctors have proposed a number of measures that would help to avoid a health disaster: the Paris climate agreement is a treaty signed by more than 190 countries in December 2015. It defines a plan of action to curb global warming. The agreement does not imply a complete phase-out of fossil fuels. However, all parties must take measures to reduce emissions, re-equip, adapt to climate change and switch to renewable energy sources.

