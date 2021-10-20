SCMP announced the first trip of the founder of Alibaba abroad in a year :: Business :: RBC

Prior to that, the billionaire spent most of the year in the shadows. He has ceased to appear in public after criticizing international financial rules in October 2020 and saying that China should go its own way. In his opinion, global rules do not correspond to the level of China’s development. “The Basel Accords are like a club for older people <...>. We cannot use yesterday’s methods to regulate the future, ”Ma said. He also criticized China’s financial regulators.

On November 2, Chinese regulators summoned Ma for a conversation, and on November 3, Alibaba’s subsidiary Ant Group received notice of the suspension of its IPO, which it was planning to soon hold on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges. It was expected to be the largest in history – the company intended to raise $ 34.4 billion.

At the end of December, Chinese regulators demanded that Ant Group reorganize and “return to its roots” as a payment operator (the company owns the largest payment service in China, Alipay). She was also required to submit a timetable for business reform.

In April, China’s antitrust regulators imposed a record fine of $ 2.78 billion on Alibaba. The authorities concluded that the company required sellers who worked with it not to use the services of competitors. Alibaba was also required to rethink its operations, which the authorities claimed were restricting competition, negatively impacting innovation, violating sellers’ rights, and harming consumers.

Ma stepped down as head of Alibaba in 2019.