searches in the homes of Deripaska’s relatives are carried out as part of a criminal case

The FBI is conducting searches in the homes of Oleg Deripaska’s relatives in Washington and New York as part of an “unspecified criminal investigation” into the activities of a Russian businessman. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the investigation. According to sources from The New York Times, this is a violation of sanctions.

Photo: @strickdc / Twitter

Updated. A TASS correspondent reported that the FBI has completed searches at the home of Deripaska’s relatives in New York. They lasted more than four hours.

One of the buildings is linked to Deripaska through a company registered in Delaware, according to the property registration data cited by the publication.

The businessman’s spokesman said earlier that searches are being carried out in houses belonging to Deripaska’s relatives; he himself is not their owner. According to the spokesman, the searches are carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions.

In a conversation with RIA Novosti, Deripaska’s representative rejected information that the searches were related to a criminal investigation.

The Washington Post writes that the neighbors knew Deripaska as the owner of the Washington mansion. According to them, the businessman oversaw its major renovations and visited the house several times since 2010. According to the newspaper, the property was controlled by the Gracetown company of New York, which was run by an unnamed business partner of Deripaska.