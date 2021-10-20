Selena Gomez and her friends had fun at a party in the style of the 1990s

Selena Gomez

To the delight of her fans, 27-year-old Selena Gomez used her experiences of the setbacks and difficulties of recent years to create new songs. Now the singer has a creative upsurge and success: one of her fresh compositions topped the Billboard Hot 100! In the wake of pleasant emotions, the star began to update her Instagram more often. This is how fans saw her spending time with her friends.

The other day, singer Julia Michaels threw a party to mark her upcoming 26th birthday. The theme of the party was the 1990s, so many guests dressed up in the style of those years. Selena is friends with Julia, so she was also among the guests. Gomez did pink makeup, put on a black dress with thin straps and chunky boots.



Selena Gomez (left) with Julia Michaels and girlfriend





Speaking of Gomez’s professional success, it is worth noting that her song topped the Billboard 100 Most Popular Songs for the first time. It’s about the lyric single Lose You To Love Me. Selena presented the song about unhappy love at the end of October. Many fans of the pop star have come to the conclusion that the composition is dedicated to ex-lover Gomez, 25-year-old Justin Bieber.



Julia Michaels



