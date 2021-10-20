Selena Gomez fueled rumors of an affair with Niall Horan

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan

For the second week, the Western press has been discussing the alleged romance of 27-year-old Selena Gomez and ex-lead singer of One Direction, 26-year-old Niall Horan. The other day, the singer only fueled these rumors – she was spotted by the paparazzi near Niall Horan’s house in Los Angeles.

Selena hurried out of the car, grabbed a bag full of groceries and a large Louis Vuitton bag from the backseat, and headed towards Niall’s mansion. It was at this moment that the ubiquitous reporters watched her.

The romantic connection between Gomez and Horan was talked about at the end of last week. Then Selena and Niall went to dinner at one of the restaurants in Los Angeles with a large group of friends. On the same evening, a group photo appeared on the page of one of the stars’ friends, in which Horan stands next to Selena and gently hugs her shoulder.

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan with friends

In their stories, Selena Gomez and Niall Horan also in every possible way provoked rumors about the novel. So, the other day, Niall posted a selfie taken against the background of a large poster with Selena’s face, and she, in turn, shared a photo in which she told subscribers that she was listening to one of Horan’s latest hits.

Niall Horan

At the same time, insiders claim that the rumors about the romance of Selena and Niall are greatly exaggerated, and in fact they are just good friends:

Selena and Niall are not dating, they are just friends. They have always been good friends and have kept in touch over the years.

Selena Gomez Niall Horan

Interestingly, the first rumors about the romance of Selena Gomez and Niall Horan appeared four years ago – the couple was allegedly seen kissing and hugging in public. Then, when asked by journalists about whether she was romantically involved with Horan, she replied that she loved him and had always loved him, but there was no question of any romance.

Niall Horan

Interestingly, this time, talks about the love affair of Gomez and Horan appeared shortly after the second wedding of the ex-lover of Selena Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Bieber has dated Gomez for many years, the couple broke up and reconnected many times, and the decision about the final breakup was made last year. Selena was very upset about parting and even ended up in the hospital with depression. Bieber, shortly thereafter, made a marriage proposal to Hailey Baldwin and stated that he had found the love of his life in her.

Selena Gomez