Sellers of surrogate alcohol were detained in Yekaterinburg. Photo

From poisoning with surrogate alcohol killed 25 people

Photo: Denis Morgunov © URA.RU

news from the plot Mass poisoning with counterfeit alcohol

In the case of selling surrogate alcohol on the market in Yekaterinburg, 2 more people were detained. These are citizens of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Today the FSB officers detained two more residents of Yekaterinburg, they are natives of Georgia and Azerbaijan. They are suspected of selling a surrogate to the previously detained Avetisyan and Mammadov, from which more than 20 people have suffered so far, ”an emergency service source told URA.RU.

Also, more than 10 tons of surrogate alcohol were withdrawn from circulation. The seizure was carried out by police officers and FSB operatives.

Earlier in the Sverdlovsk region there was a massive poisoning with counterfeit alcohol, which contained methanol. According to the latest data, 25 people died from poisoning. According to a URA.RU source, businessmen who sold counterfeit alcohol did not put a price tag on it. Buyers took the drink at a price they themselves named.

Photo: operational shooting

Photo: operational shooting

Photo: operational shooting

Photo: operational shooting

Photo: operational shooting