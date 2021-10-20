Serbia proposed to introduce passes due to the difficult situation with COVID :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladimir Zivojinovic / Getty Images



The crisis headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection under the government of Serbia has recommended the introduction of covid passes in the country from October 23, according to the local PTC TV channel.

From 22:00 on October 23, Serbia can introduce covid passes to enter cafes, bars, restaurants and other indoor catering establishments. This was stated by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic at a press conference after the meeting of the crisis headquarters. She expects that the corresponding decision will be approved at a meeting of the country’s government on Thursday, October 21.

Brnabich clarified that it will be necessary to present covid passes when attending weddings, birthdays or other public events taking place in catering establishments after 22:00.

The Prime Minister explained that the covid pass is a document confirming the vaccination with the second or third dose of any of the drugs approved in the country (among them there is the Russian Sputnik V), from the moment of which no more than seven months have passed. Also, a negative PCR test result not older than 72 hours or an antigen test result valid for 48 hours is considered a covid pass. You can also present a certificate of the coronavirus transferred over the past seven months.